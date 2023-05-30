The Boston Celtics almost completed the first ever comeback from 3-0 down in an NBA playoff series. However, they came up short after the Miami Heat used a huge second half to blowout the Celtics in Game 7.

—@alanhahn "Karma got the Celtics. ... This is the play that you thought would go down in history. But instead it was the Celtics that went down WITH history." "Karma got the Celtics. ... This is the play that you thought would go down in history. But instead it was the Celtics that went down WITH history."—@alanhahn 😳 https://t.co/qh7M3W3yAX

ESPN commentator Alan Hahn ripped the Celtics for finishing another season without a NBA title and said:

“They were lucky to win that game. The series should have been over in six.”

Hahn said this performance was what should be expected from the Celtics and thought the team should have shown more effort earlier in the series.

“In Game 7 karma gets you. Karma got the Celtics. The injury bug can alway happen at any moment which is why you don’t mess around in a playoff series and that is what they did all playoffs. It bit them at the worst time.”

Hahn did not hold back in his criticism and was critical of their Game 7 performance even though Jayson Tatum hurt his ankle on the first play and was largely ineffective in the game.

“They laid an egg in Game 7 at home”

He continued his rant on the culture of this Celtics team and said the media should have expected a collapse at the end from this team.

NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA The Miami Heat have eliminated the Boston Celtics from the NBA playoffs. The Miami Heat have eliminated the Boston Celtics from the NBA playoffs. https://t.co/KOb5ZYNaV8

Do the Celtics usually struggle to close out big games?

According to ESPN commentator Alan Hahn, the Boston Celtics "never finish business" and said:

“They were shirts that say unfinished business, which is about losing in the finals last year. That is what they have been all year. They never finish their business.”

Although the Celtics were eliminated in Game 7, Hahn said they lost the series much earlier and that their lackluster performance earlier in the series doomed their chances:

“You really have to win Game 3 and they no showed. That is where the series was lost”

The Celtics almost became the first team to ever win a series after trailing 3-0. Teams are now 0-151 in that circumstance in NBA playoff history.

