NBA analyst rips JJ Redick's double standards for calling out Bob Cousy's generation and playing Bronny James 

JJ Redick and the LA Lakers' decision to draft Bronny James was the object of a lot of criticism when James was picked up by Los Angeles in the second round last year. Negative analysis has followed the rookie as he navigates through his first year in the NBA. On Wednesday, NBA analyst Justin Termine spoke about Bronny James and JJ Redick.

"Pretty funny that JJ Redick has spent years ripping the lack of talent in past generations—- but then decided to play a guy like this (James) in a competitive game. Bob Cousy (& everyone else from the 1950s) could make a pass like this."

Before he took over as the Los Angeles Lakers' head coach, Redick worked as an analyst on TV after retiring from the NBA post a 15-year career. During his media stint, Redick had stated that players in the current era were more talented than those who played in the earlier eras of the NBA such as in the 1950s and 60s.

When he took the job as the Lakers head coach, Redick welcomed the opportunity to change the organization's priorities, focusing more on developing the younger players on the roster. With this vision in mind, the team has been working on Bronny James's game, as he splits time between the NBA and G-League.

JJ Redick's commitment to player development has given players a chance to grow

During JJ Redick's introductory press conference, he told reporters that he was going to be focusing on player development within the Lakers organization. He has maintained that commitment throughout this season, keeping an eye on players like Bronny James through the summer league as well as the G-League season.

Redick and the Lakers have called up their younger prospects from the G-League to play for the team in certain games this season, including in Tuesday's matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers. Bronny James was joined on Tuesday by another player who has played in the G-league, center Christian Koloko. Koloko got some minutes after Lakers superstar Anthony Davis left the game with an injury.

The young core on the Lakers roster is still in the early stages of development and Redick has committed to spending time cultivating them into future stars for the team from Los Angeles.

