“You invested in Bitcoin, and it made you rich; you don’t really need to take another big gamble” - NBA analyst says 2x NBA champion doesn’t need to fleece the New York Knicks

After landing Jalen Brunson in free agency, the New York Knicks find themselves in the mix to acquire another star guard. Recent reports have the team once again starting trade talks centered around Donovan Mitchell.

Story at theathletic.com/3513884/2022/0… After several weeks of no conversations, the Knicks and Jazz recently re-engaged in trade talks centered on Donovan Mitchell, sources tell me and @Tjonesonthenba Story at @TheAthletic After several weeks of no conversations, the Knicks and Jazz recently re-engaged in trade talks centered on Donovan Mitchell, sources tell me and @Tjonesonthenba. Story at @TheAthletic: theathletic.com/3513884/2022/0…

The Knicks want to get back into playoff contention, and Mitchell can help them do that. Between being under contract long term and entering his prime years, he is the ideal player New York is looking to build its future around.

One thing that might get in the way of a deal being struck is the asking price. Due to the factors mentioned above, acquiring Mitchell won't be easy. On top of this, the Knicks have to deal with Utah CEO of basketball operations Danny Ainge, who never walks away from a deal empty-handed.

On "The Herd," Colin Cowherd said Ainge shouldn't be urged to fleece New York because of the massive haul the Utah Jazz received for All-Star center Rudy Gobert.

"Danny Ainge did so well fleecing the Twolves that I don't think he needs to fleece another team and get six draft picks. Let's say you invested in Bitcoin, and it made you rich. You don't really need to take another big gamble on something. You could do safer investments."

Should Danny Ainge look to take a massive haul from the New York Knicks in a Donovan Mitchell trade?

Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell

Since the Jazz received multiple players and picks in exchange for Gobert, there is less urgencey to do the same with the New York Knicks. Instead, they can focus on getting the most valuable assets instead of a large quantity.

While New York missed the playoffs last year, there is still a lot of promising young talent on the roster. Danny Ainge will have a large group of players to pick from as he negotiates a deal for the All-Star guard.

One player Utah could try to pry away from the Knicks is RJ Barrett. Along with posting a career-high 20.0 points per game last season, the former lottery pick continues to make strides on defense. Given the potential he's shown, he could be a player the Jazz showcase for the next phase of the franchise.

There is no denying that the Knicks will do whatever is needed to bring in a star. However, Ainge could use this as a chance to acquire promising youth over filling the war chest with draft picks.

