“As good as Aaron Judge has been we’ve talked more about Jalen Brunson” - NBA analyst says 3x All-Star will be the biggest sports star in New York if he joins the New York Knicks

For years, the New York Knicks have desperately tried to lure star talent to the franchise. They've maintained great cap flexibility to sign stars, but there remains an unwillingness despite being one of the league's most historic teams. However, their luck could begin to change.

Since news broke of the Utah Jazz listening to trade offers for Donovan Mitchell, the New York Knicks have jumped out as the frontrunner. Armed with draft capital and young players, they have the assets to acquire the three-time All-Star.

Utah is focused on "obtaining draft picks” and there are no "untouchable players" currently on the roster The Jazz and Knicks have started talks on a potential Donovan Mitchell trade, per @ShamsCharania and @Tjonesonthenba Utah is focused on "obtaining draft picks” and there are no "untouchable players" currently on the roster The Jazz and Knicks have started talks on a potential Donovan Mitchell trade, per @ShamsCharania and @TjonesonthenbaUtah is focused on "obtaining draft picks” and there are no "untouchable players" currently on the roster https://t.co/Ev7rBraO6E

During a recent episode of ESPN's 'First Take,' a discussion broke out of what a move like this could mean for the Knicks. It was there that Domonique Foxworth said that Mitchell would instantly become the biggest star in New York if he were to end up there in a trade. Not only because he is a star talent, but because NBA stars are some of the most popular athletes in pop culture today.

"I think basketball players are the biggest sports stars we have in America. Football is a more popular sport, but basketball players are more popular... As good as Aaron Jude has been, we've talked more about Jalen Brunson in the past couple weeks."

Should the New York Knicks go all in on Donovan Mitchell?

While they might not be in a prime position to compete, the New York Knicks should strongly consider going all in on Donovan Mitchell. Popularity aside, acquiring a player of his caliber could drastically change the trajectory of the franchise.

Jason Smith @howaboutafresca Donovan Mitchell to the Knicks feels like it's a done deal - they just need to agree on the final package going back. Mitchell's a star. He wants the Knicks, the Knicks have the assets the Jazz want. It's happening. Donovan Mitchell to the Knicks feels like it's a done deal - they just need to agree on the final package going back. Mitchell's a star. He wants the Knicks, the Knicks have the assets the Jazz want. It's happening.

The key reason why the Knicks should go after Mitchell is his contract. The 25-year-old guard is signed through the next four years, meaning the Knicks have time before having to worry about free agency. Pairing Mitchell with newly signed Jalen Brunson also gives the Knicks a strong backcourt duo that might entice future free agents to want to join forces.

Being a star in New York is far different than other markets. Dominique Foxworth was spot on when he said Mitchell would instantly become the top athlete in the city. A player of his caliber putting up numbers in Madison Square Garden on a nightly basis is sure to become the talk of the town.

Even though the team has been mediocre at best, the Knicks still get a ton of eyes on them because of their history. If they are able to pull off a trade for Mitchell, he is sure to become a mega-star in America's biggest sports market.

