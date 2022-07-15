“I talked to somebody close to LeBron, and LeBron wouldn’t want this” - NBA analyst says he doesn’t see LeBron James and Kevin Durant being traded

While talks have died down some, Kevin Durant is still one of the hottest names in basketball right now. Currently, the Brooklyn Nets are still searching for a historic return in exchange for the two-time Finals MVP.

One team that has been linked to the Nets a lot this summer is the Los Angeles Lakers. With Kyrie Irving also seeking out of Brooklyn, LeBron James has expressed interest in reuniting with his former teammate.

Most have been trying to sell the idea of a Kyrie Irving/Russell Westbrook swap, but some talks have arisen about the Nets sending Kevin Durant to LA in exchange for LeBron James.

Brooklyn wants to make history, and this would certainly do it. LeBron James might be entering his twentieth season, but he is still just as impactful as Kevin Durant.

During a recent episode of FS1's 'Undisputed,' the topic of Kevin Durant and LeBron James being traded for one another was brought up. NBA insider Chris Broussard quickly shot down the idea of a deal of this magnitude happening.

"I talked to somebody close to LeBron and LeBron wouldn't want this to happen. I think the Lakers respect him enough that they'll do what he wants to do. If he doesn't wanna be traded, I don't think they'll trade him."

Does a Kevin Durant-LeBron James swap make sense?

It should be prefaced that this deal seems highly unlikely given LeBron James' unwillingness. He is the face of the franchise, and LA shouldn't be in any rush to trade him.

Swapping Kevin Durant and LeBron James might not make much sense for the Lakers, but it might for the Nets. In terms of supporting casts, Brooklyn is in a much better position than LA. LeBron could reunite with Kyrie Irving and be flanked by an array of knockdown shooters like Seth Curry and Patty Mills.

Another reason why this deal is unlikely is that Durant has no intentions of joining the Lakers. LeBron might want to reunite with Kyrie Irving, but it seems doubtful KD would welcome playing alongside Russell Westbrook again.

On top of the awkward reunion, Durant is still looking to compete for championships. Considering they are fresh off missing the postseason, the Lakers are a long way away from being in the mix to contend.

This swapping of superstars would change the landscape of the NBA, but Brooklyn is better off looking elsewhere as they attempt to facilitate a deal for Durant.

