“They are the essence of what you want your basketball team to be” - NBA analyst believes the Golden State Warriors dynasty is the envy of the league, says they have the most selfless star

The Golden State Warriors have consistently proven themselves to be the leaders of the league over the past decade. Having attained four NBA championship titles in the past eight years, the Warriors have dominated.

They are still miles away from most NBA title-winning teams. The Boston Celtics and the LA Lakers both have seventeen titles each. However, the Warriors have secured way more titles in the past ten years than both teams combined.

The Lakers have won one title in the past twelve years, while the Celtics have won only once in the past fifteen years.

Barack Obama @BarackObama With four championships in eight years, the @Warriors leave no doubt of their place as one of the NBA's greatest dynasties. Congrats to Finals MVP Steph, Draymond, Klay, Coach Kerr and the rest of Dub Nation for such sustained excellence.

Although some have discredited the Warriors and refused to call them a dynasty, Colin Cowherd begs to differ. The NBA analyst believes that the Warriors are a dynasty for several reasons.

He stated that the Warriors are the very essence of what every franchise wants to be like. He believes that they are the epitome of how every team wants to play, shoot and defend.

"Here's why they're a dynasty, not because of the four titles in eight years, but because they're the essence of what you want your basketball team to be," Cowherd said. "You want your college basketball team to play like them, that fluidity, that ability to shoot, play defense, that kind of chemistry in leadership."

@ColinCowherd on the Golden State Warriors dynasty: "They are the essence of the sport. They are the standard."

He went on to proclaim that the Warriors are the envy of the league. He added that they just don't have the best team, but the best owner, general manager, coach and the most selfless star in Steph Curry.

"They're the envy of the league," Cowherd went on. "They're a dynasty because they're the essence of the sports, they're the standard. Not just the winning standard, they've the best owner, and the best GM, and the best coach and the best most selfless star."

Can the Golden State Warriors go on to defend the title in the 2022-23 NBA season?

Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson of the Golden State Warriors celebrate after defeating the Boston Celtics.

The Golden State Warriors last won the championship title in 2018. They were close to a three-peat in the 2019 playoffs, but lead scorer Kevin Durant's playoff run was marred by injuries.

He suffered a right calf injury in the Western Conference semifinals against the Houston Rockets in Game 5. He missed the rest of the series and the entirety of the Western Conference finals.

While Durant made his return in Game 5 of the NBA Finals against the Toronto Raptors, he ruptured his right Achilles. The Warriors lost the title.

Cyrus Saatsaz @DogSurfRoadshow This is EXACTLY what you want to hear from your players and let's hope the @warriors and @22wiggins come to an agreement soon! Continue the Dynasty!

After that huge loss, the Warriors lost one-third of their big three, Klay Thompson. Thompson was out for two seasons and only returned for the second half of the 2021-22 season.

If Thompson stays healthy, many have argued that the Golden State Warriors could continue their title-winning spree in coming seasons.

