“In the end this boils down to LeBron vs KD, and KD is taking, I think an unfair beating” - NBA analyst says Kevin Durant’s legacy is being affected by LeBron James’ billion blind witnesses

When it comes to debating the best player currently, LeBron James and Kevin Durant are two of the names that come to mind. Both superstar forwards have dominated in their careers and are well on their way to being Hall of Famers.

For guys like LeBron and KD, legacies are something commonly brought up. Following the latter's events this offseason, some feel the Brooklyn Nets star has greatly damaged his reputation.

Back at the end of June, Durant put in a request to be traded. After months of no traction, he worked things out with the team and is fully committed to helping lead the Nets to a championship.

During a recent episode of "Undisputed," Skip Bayless weighed in on the LeBron vs. Kevin Durant debate. While he agrees that KD's legacy has taken a hit, he feels the LA Lakers star has too many blind followers.

"What's Operating here is the billions of blind witnesses are out in force. They're the ones who are saying, 'see, we told you so he's not as good as LeBron James.'

"So in the end this boils down to LeBron versus KD, and KD is taking, I think, an unfair beating for what just happened in Brooklyn."

LeBron James is not in a much better position than Kevin Durant when it comes to legacies. Outside of winning a championship in the bubble, his tenure with the Lakers has fallen far short of expectations. While the Nets were swept in the first round of the postseason, LA failed to even secure a spot.

Bayless might feel that Durant is taking an unnecessary beating for what transpired this summer, but it's hard to defend that take. What we tried to pull with the Nets was an extreme case of player empowerment.

For starters, Durant is signed through the next four seasons. He agreed to a max extension last year and then demanded to be traded the summer before it started to kick in. All around, it wasn't a great look.

Another factor that hurt Durant was that Brooklyn gave him and Kyrie Irving a free reign in terms of control. The former MVP hand-picked Steve Nash as head coach and then wanted to have him removed this summer.

Bayless might feel the shorts at Kevin Durant are unwarranted, but a strong case could be made otherwise.

