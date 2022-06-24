“He’s in the boating sleeping with the enemy, it’s all of a sudden it’s like ‘oh I didn’t think it was going to rain’” - NBA analyst says Kyrie Irving carries himself like a tennis player or a golfer, believes Steph Curry is the total opposite

Heading into the start of the NBA offseason, Kyrie Irving is one of the hottest topics in basketball. Following news that the All-Star guard and Brooklyn Nets are at an impasse, Irving may decide to test the open market. If he turns down his player option for next season, he will be an unrestricted free agent.

After how the season unfolded, it's no surprise the Nets are in no rush to hand Kyrie Irving a sizeable contract. While he still performed at an All-Star level, Irving was limited to part-time status because of his unwillingness to get vaccinated. In 29 regular-season games, he averaged 27.4 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 5.8 assists.

After word got around of Kyrie Irving potentially leaving Brooklyn, The Ringer's Bill Simmons decided to give his thoughts. From his perspective, he feels Irving has only cared about himself, not his teams.

"Sean Marks was basically saying we want to find people going forward who will put the team above themselves and that's the issue I think with kyrie is, he carries himself more like he's a tennis player or a golfer right like that is the way he behaves."

Even though he's a primere talent, Irving's personal actions have derailed the narrative around his career. Simmons feels that his self-centeredness is what separates him from someone like Steph Curry.

"That stuff has ramifications every time you do something that's a little off the beat path, that's why everybody loves Steph."

Can Kyrie Irving change the narrative surrounding him?

Boston Celtics vs. Brooklyn Nets: Game 3

Looking at his entire career, Kyrie Irving has made multiple decisions that play into Bill Simmons' assessment. The first being what happened at the end of his tenure with the Cleveland Cavaliers. After being a key piece in the franchise securing its first title, Kyrie Irving joined the Boston Celtics to get out from under LeBron James' shadow.

Irving's tenure in Boston was short-lived, and there were constant rumors of him being an issue in the locker room. The All-Star guard then decided to sign with the Nets to play alongside a close friend in Kevin Durant.

Everywhere he's gone, Irving has managed to throw a wrench in things. Despite the Nets wanting to make a run at the title, Irving opted to stick with his choice of being a part-time player.

It's not good to burn bridges in any profession, especially in sports. Given his nature of going against the grain with his decision-making, Irving may run out of people willing to take a chance on him

