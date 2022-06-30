“That’s how they got LeBron, it’s how they got Anthony Davis, it’s how they got Shaq” - NBA analyst says the LA Lakers are about free agency and trades, not homegrown guys, says they are operating in a foolish way

The Los Angeles Lakers were one of the worst teams in the NBA last season. LeBron James and the squad won only 33 games, which was a very disappointing result.

They have a chance to make some roster changes this summer and will have to make smart moves if they want to compete next season. However, the Lakers are operating in a foolish way, according to Nick Wright.

Wright talked about reports that the Lakers are trading Russell Westbrook, but are unwilling to attach any draft picks to him.

"Over the last 40 years, none of their stars were homegrown guys. They are trades and free agency signings. That's how they got LeBron. It's how they got Anthony Davis, it's how they got Shaq. They traded for Kobe on draft day."

The NBA analyst believes that the team should change their strategy. He believes they should try to get rid of Westbrook as soon as possible.

The Los Angeles Lakers are not willing to include draft picks

Nick Wright doesn't believe Russell Westbrook is going to be a good defender next season. In fact, he is pessimistic about the team overall.

The Los Angeles Lakers have one of the oldest rosters in the league and don't have many versatile players. LeBron James will turn 38 soon. Meanwhile, Anthony Davis just can't stay healthy.

James wants to win it all again, but with the current roster, he might be looking at another first-round exit.

Wright pointed out how the Lakers imply that they are going to be really bad in the future since they refuse to part ways with their first-round picks.

"They are still shopping Russ, but they are unwilling to attach any draft picks to him to get him off the team. It is just baffling to me that the Lakers convinced themseleves that either the 2027 or the 2029 first-round is this incredibly valuable thing... I just don't like how the Lakers have been operating. I think it's incredibly foolish."

Wright's comments make a lot of sense since it's true that the Los Angeles Lakers are one of the most popular destinations for free agents. However, the unwillingness to trade draft picks is a real head-scratcher.

The Lakers have no shot at an NBA title

The Los Angeles Lakers won the NBA title in 2020, but they have been awful ever since. LeBron James finally won his fourth championship ring, but winning the fifth one is going to be extremely difficult.

Nick Wright talked about the Los Angeles Clippers and the rumors about John Wall signing with them in free agency. The Clippers have Kawhie Leonard and Paul George. Wall would make them much better.

Earvin Magic Johnson @MagicJohnson I want to wish Rob Pelinka and the @Lakers the best of luck in free agency! I want to wish Rob Pelinka and the @Lakers the best of luck in free agency!

The NBA analyst believes that the new Big 3 could win the title next season. However, he believes that the Los Angeles Lakers have no shot at it and are delusional if they think they can compete without making any moves.

NBA Free Agency will start on June 30 at 6 PM Eastern Time. The Lakers are in a tough situation, but we will see if they have what it takes to improve the roster this summer.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far