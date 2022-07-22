“Every game has a subplot of made in Hollywood drama…How can we not talk about it?” - NBA analyst says LeBron James is the most interesting man in sports, says he has a gravitational force around him

Few athletes have come along and garned the type of attention LeBron James has. This partially stems from him being one of the greatest ever in his respective sport, but the Los Angeles Lakers star is by far the most mainstream pro athlete of his generation.

Another reason why LeBron James draws so many eyes is because he is also one of the most polarizing athletes in sports today. Many are quick to adore him for everything he's done on and off the court, while others love to point out his flaws in an attempt to dimish his historic resume.

Recently, FS1's Skip Bayless opened up on why LeBron James is the most interesting man in sports today. He feels there is also some form of contriversey or discussion going on around him.

"Something always happens during a LeBron game that transcends the basketball. Some contriversey, some post-game backlash, some remark that he makes, some shot that he takes, some shot that someone takes at LeBron. Every game has a subplot of made in Hollywood drama."

Is LeBron James the most interesting player in sports today?

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Golden State Warriors

There are multiple reasons why Skip Bayless feels so adamant about LeBron James being the most interesting person in sports today. The first being the market that he plays in. Because he is one of the greatest ever and playing for the league's most historic franchise, everything he does holds more weight.

When you ascend to the level of superstar LeBron James has, there is a degree of attention that comes with it. Part of why things unfold the way Bayless described it is because of the brand James has built over the last twenty years. Whether it's to cheer or boo him, people tune in regularly to hear what he has to say.

Easily the main element that makes James such a fascinating athlete is because of all the things he does away from the game. Between opening a school in his hometown, appearing in movies, and having his own clothing and shoe brand, he always has his hand in something. Few players have been this active in outside ventures while their playing career is still going on.

It's hard to deny how special of a person James is at this point. Even when his team didn't make the playoffs, he remains a daily topic of conversation. For better or for worse, he is certainly among the most interesting professional athletes ever.

