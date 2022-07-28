“No closer gene does LeBron have, because I saw him fail 15 times” - NBA analyst says LeBron James will not beat ‘Father Time’ like Tom Brady

When discussing why LeBron James is arguably the greatest NBA player of all time, longevity is one of the first things mentioned. To put it simply, no player has been this good for this long. Heading into his twentith season, the Los Angeles Lakers star is still a top ten player in the league.

At age 37, LeBron James single-handedly kept a struggling Lakers team from being the laughing stock of the NBA. He averaged over 30 points per game for the first time in almost 15 years. Most guys are lucky to still be on a roster in year 19 of their career, let alone playing at this high of a level.

While many think LeBron James still has a couple of years left in the tank, one analyst feels otherwise. Skip Bayless recently gave his thoughts on why LeBron won't age as gracefully as someone like Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady.

"No closer gene does LeBron have because I saw him fail 15 times to close games that should have been won. A fairly significant reason why LeBron's Lakers, even though he played only 55 games, finished 33-49 and missed the play-in tournament."

"In the end, LeBron is beating Father Time down at one level, while Tom Brady, as he now is about to turn 45, is defeating Father Time at a much higher level.

Is it fair to compare Tom Brady to LeBron James right now?

Skip Bayless makes some valid points, but another question needs to be raised regarding this topic. Because of their age difference, is it fair to compare LeBron James to Tom Brady right now?

Since Brady is seven years older, of course his battle against Father Time looks better. LeBron James still has some time to go before he hits his mid-forties, but that should not diminish what he's doing after nearly two decades of being at the top of his respective sport.

Each player has their case as to why they are beating Father Time. Tom Brady is playing by far the most physical sport and is doing more than holding his own at 44-years-old. Meanwhile, LeBron is also still a top player in the league and has kept his body in elite physical shape. Both players are defying the odds in the late stages of their careers, and should be appluded for it.

Tom Brady might have the edge now, but that does not mean LeBron will never catch up as the book on his career is still being written.

