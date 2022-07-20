“Russell Westbrook has a very overinflated ego” - NBA analyst says Russell Westbrook can’t be a good number 2 option, says he’s also proven that he can’t be the ‘alpha’ and lead a team to a title

When Russell Westbrook joined the Los Angeles Lakers, many questioned his fit on the roster. LA had found their recipe for success by flanking the duo of LeBron James and Anthony Davis with shooting. They sacrificed their depth to bring in the former MVP.

Westbrook struggled to mesh with his new team as the season unfolded and contributed to the Lakers missing the playoffs.

Legion Hoops @LegionHoops BREAKING: LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook “huddled up” on a phone call recently to express their “commitment to one another and vowing to make it work”, reports @ChrisBHaynes BREAKING: LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook “huddled up” on a phone call recently to express their “commitment to one another and vowing to make it work”, reports @ChrisBHaynes. https://t.co/40dB4TsgIq

While rumors of the Lakers attempting to trade Russell Westbrook have surfaced, it appears LA intends on running it back with their big three. Following this development, Bernie Fratto hopped on 'The Odd Couple' to give his thoughts on them deciding to run it back. He feels Westbrook will never be able to mold himself into a number two option on a team. Fratto said:

"He's a guy he has proven he really isn't capable of being the alpha or the no 1 guy to lead a team to a championship like LeBron like a Kobe like an Isiah Thomas. His high ball usage rate and let's not mince words here Russell Westbrook has a very overinflated ego, it's never gonna allow him to be an efficient No. 2, he proved that while he was in Houston."

Can Russell Westbrook thrive as a second option on a contending team?

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Phoenix Suns

It's not easy for star players to adjust their game. Westbrook could be exemplifying that difficulty.

Splitting with his longtime agent has added to the perception Russ has become more difficult to deal with. Russell Westbrook and the Lakers seem to be headed toward 'an inevitable divorce,' per @jovanbuha Splitting with his longtime agent has added to the perception Russ has become more difficult to deal with. Russell Westbrook and the Lakers seem to be headed toward 'an inevitable divorce,' per @jovanbuhaSplitting with his longtime agent has added to the perception Russ has become more difficult to deal with. https://t.co/jjhORX2yr8

The 18.5 points per game he averaged last season was his lowest since his second year in the league back in 2009-2010.

Westbrook has had the ball in his hands for most of his career. Now, he has to find ways to be effective alongside LeBron James. It also doesn't help that Westbrook has never been much of a threat from beyond the arc.

