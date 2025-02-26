NBA analyst shares two key reasons why Luka Doncic's performance against Mavericks shows blockbuster trade could age disastrously

Luka Doncic and the LA Lakers just gave the Dallas Mavericks a glimpse of what they will be missing.

Ad

Doncic had his first triple-double as a Laker in his first game against his former team, scoring 19 points to go along with 15 rebounds and 13 assists in a narrow home win vs. the Mavericks.

Anthony Davis, the player the Mavs traded for, wasn't even able to suit up for this game, as he sustained an injury during his debut with his new team.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

That, per Sam Amick of The Athletic, is one of two reasons why this move could backfire tremendously for the Mavericks:

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"To put it bluntly, the vast majority of people I’ve spoken to within the league about this deal continue to believe that Dallas made a grave mistake.

"Especially considering how the 32-year-old Davis’ adductor strain, suffered just 31 minutes into his Mavericks tenure in a game against Houston on Feb. 8, only confirmed all those doubts about his reliability," Amick wrote.

Ad

Doncic, on the other hand, is just 25 years old and about to enter his prime. The Lakers are big believers in his potential, provided the reports about his work ethic are either untrue or a thing of the past:

"The Lakers, meanwhile, believe that Dončić’s best is yet to come. That confidence, as I wrote recently, is inspired partly by the memories of legendary Lakers coach Phil Jackson and his philosophy that players don’t truly mature until their late 20s.

Ad

"And their front office, of course, is headed by someone who is as in tune with Bryant’s legacy as anyone — his longtime agent, Rob Pelinka," continued Amick.

To add insult to injury, the Lakers and Mavs might cross paths in the playoffs for years to come. While this trade was supposed to make the Mavs better in the short term, that won't be the case if Davis isn't healthy enough to play.

Ad

Luka Doncic was phased out in his first game vs. the Mavericks

Doncic didn't have the 60-point explosion the fans wanted to see in his first game vs. the Mavericks, but he was still instrumental in helping his team win.

When asked about his mindset during the game, he admitted that he kind of phased out at times:

“Sometimes I didn’t know what I was doing (out there)," Doncic told ESPN's Dave McMenamin. "I am just glad it’s over.”

Ad

Expand Tweet

Doncic will travel back to Dallas to face the Mavericks again on April 9. It would have been interesting to see the fans' reactions and comments towards GM Nico Harrison throughout that game.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback