NBA analyst snubs 3x champ as LeBron James’ best running mate in Luka Doncic’s favor

LA Lakers star LeBron James delivered a standout performance in the team's 123-100 victory over the Denver Nuggets on Saturday. The win highlighted the chemistry between James and mid-season addition Luka Doncic, who, according to NBA analyst Alan Hahn, represents the best fit for James throughout his career.

Alan Hahn made this known when he spoke on a Monday episode of ESPN's "Get Up." In his argument, he asserted that the dynamic duo of LeBron James and Luka Doncic trumps that of James and Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade, as Doncic's passing gave him the edge over the three-time NBA champion.

"You can argue that Luka might be the better fit with LeBron than anybody he's ever played with, including Dwyane Wade. Wade didn't have the perimeter game that Luka has. ... but the passing ability that Luka brings could unlock a little more of LeBron even at this age."

LeBron James after the game likened their playing relationship to a quarterback-wide receiver connection. Luka's telepathic vision to James opened up the Denver Nuggets on many occasions.

Doncic ended the game with 32 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists, his best performance as a Laker. James chipped in with 25 points, nine rebounds and five assists.

Their partnership has led the media and fans to talk about the Lakers as strong contenders in the West. While it's still early, fans of the Purple and Gold can only dream of what might be once the chemistry grows stronger as the postseason approaches.

LeBron James can't change Luka Doncic, former NBA player says

LeBron James has been praised for the effort he takes to keep his body in shape and deny Father Time. The deal that brought Luka Doncic to the Lakers shocked everyone but it was generally believed that pairing Doncic with James will help keep the 2024 scoring champion in optimal physical condition.

However, not everyone buys that as former NBA player Tim Hardaway asserted that LeBron James can't change Luka Doncic. Hardaway made this known when he spoke on a Feb. 19 episode of "Gil's Arena."

"It's going to stay the same; it's not going to change. Luka is Luka; he's not changing. ... first of all he needs to get in shape," Hardaway said.

Luka Doncic was reportedly traded away from the Mavericks due to his fitness issues. The Mavs believed they couldn't win now with Luka on the team and with LeBron by his side, there's a belief that things could change and we could see him reach his max potential in Los Angeles.

