NBA analyst speculates Steve Kerr coveting Devin Booker for Warriors after Olympics selection over Mavs, Celtics stars

Devin Booker made the 2024 USA basketball team, which will be playing at the Paris Olympics under Steve Kerr this summer. However, Colin Cowherd reveals that there is more to this than meets the eye and we may see the Phoenix Suns guard suit up for the Golden State Warriors soon.

As the Team USA selection is announced, Cowherd believes that politics are going on inside, and Booker's selection is questionable, especially since Kyrie Irving of the Dallas Mavericks and Boston Celtics' Jaylen Brown can be better in his position.

"The Olympic teams are interesting when you get to the bottom or the back end of an Olympic roster, it gets political," said Cowherd at the 23:10 mark.

"Devin Booker made this year's team- Kyrie Irving and Jaylen Brown didn't and I think most GMs would take those guys. Kyrie is the most talented, Jaylen's the most versatile, Booker can't hit shots and he made it."

This selection by Devin Booker to the USA basketball team may be a 4D chess move for Steve Kerr, especially since the Golden State Warriors are on the verge of a rebuild with their aging stars surrounding Steph Curry like Draymond Green and Klay Thompson.

Cowherd also believes that Kerr may want to build a good relationship with Booker so he can make a move on getting the Suns guard to go to San Francisco.

"Steve Kerr's the coach, Phoenix is in the west, I mean, who knows. Sometimes a guy you want to coach, a guy you want to create a relationship with, we all know that," Cowherd said.

How can the Golden State Warriors get Devin Booker from the Phoenix Suns?

Following the 2023–24 season, Devin Booker will have four years on his contract with the Phoenix Suns and will start earning at least $49 million next season. Thus, the only way that the Golden State Warriors can get him to come and play for Steve Kerr is through a trade.

Matching salaries, the Warriors will need at least Andrew Wiggins and/or Draymond Green in the package. Chris Paul has a team option coming up, and Golden State can exercise it and utilize him as a trade asset, dangling an expiring contract in front of the Phoenix Suns.

The Phoenix Suns experimented with a 'big three' combination of Kevin Durant, Bradley Beal and Devin Booker last season, but it didn't pan out like they thought it would. Hence, the front office may opt to break up the team and start anew.