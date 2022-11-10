NBA analyst speculates trade value for Anthony Davis amidst his health & performance concerns: “What could you get for AD!?”

The LA Lakers are finding out that even with a healthy LeBron Davis and Anthony Davis and a productive Russell Westbrook, they could still miss the playoffs. They are on yet another losing streak, having lost their last three games by at least 14 points, and hold a 2-8 record.

If the Lakers want to shake up their roster in a major way, they might have to give up AD in the process. “King James” can’t be traded as he just signed a two-year extension while Westbrook’s value is only just starting to perk up.

Trading Davis, however, doesn’t guarantee theLakers' prime value, according to Max Kellerman on his podcast:

(Starts at the 2:02 mark)

“The league knows he’s physically ailing. He’s walking around like he’s 35 years old. He’s not shooting it well. What could you get for AD!? What do you think you could even get for him if you tried to rebuild? You may be better off keeping AD, because his trade value. You’re not gonna get equal value.”

Health has always been a problem with Anthony Davis, particularly in his last two seasons with the Lakers, when he has played only 76 games. He has already missed one game due to nagging back issues and could miss more this season.

There’s not a game this season where Davis is not holding on to something and grimacing in pain. Coach Darvin Ham deploys Davis at center for heavy minutes (34.6 per game), and it’s starting to take a toll on his fragile body. His continuous jostling inside the paint could prove to be disastrous for the Lakers as the season progresses.

Anthony Davis’ numbers have been impressive. He is averaging 23.2 points, 10.3 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.6 steals and 2.0 blocks per contest. AD is a legitimate candidate to win Defensive Player of the Year at this rate. His impact, however, hasn’t translated to winning this season.

The numbers he has put up should still be attractive enough to lure suitors. Just how much they are willing to pay for the oft-injured eight-time All-Star remains the crux of the situation.

The LA Lakers might have already gotten the best out of the Anthony Davis and LeBron James pairing

LeBron James and Anthony Davis have already delivered a championship for the LA Lakers.

The LA Lakers mortgaged their future in the summer of 2019 to acquire Anthony Davis from the New Orleans Pelicans. With AD in the lineup, LeBron James finally had a legitimate co-superstar that was good enough to win the NBA championship.

Behind Davis and James, the Lakers accomplished exactly that during the 2020 bubble championship. It’s been a freefall since then as injuries and horrible roster decisions have torpedoed their last two seasons.

As it stands, LeBron James and Anthony Davis might never win another championship together again with the Lakers. James, who will turn 38 in late December, is showing significant signs of slowing down while both continue to look like they can’t stay healthy for an entire season.

Kendrick Perkins @KendrickPerkins Lebron and AD chances on winning another Championship together in a Lakers uniform is over!!! Might be time for Rob Pelinka to make some decisions and start building for the future. Carry the hell on… Lebron and AD chances on winning another Championship together in a Lakers uniform is over!!! Might be time for Rob Pelinka to make some decisions and start building for the future. Carry the hell on…

The Lakers might stubbornly hold on to “King James” as his career dwindles. He has more value than just his play on the basketball court. If they start cleaning the house to rebuild early, Davis might be gone sooner rather than later.

