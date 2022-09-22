“He's holding people's feet to the fire and he's trying to make people show their true colors”- NBA analyst supports Draymond Green for countering decision on Sarver’s case, says a voting system will expose all

Draymond Green called for a vote that would decide Robert Sarver’s future as the Phoenix Suns' owner after he was exposed for racism and misogyny.

Former player and current analyst Kendrick Perkins supported Green’s idea and agreed that voting would expose anyone else involved in such things. On ESPN's "NBA Today," Perkins said:

“You know what? I actually love it. I love it. … What Draymond is doing is this, he’s holding people’s feet to the fire and he’s trying to make people show their true colors.”

On his podcast, Green said:

“Alright, so let’s have the vote. Because then, also what we’ll know is who else may be standing behind closed doors. … We will simply know who stands with us and who don’t.”

Green continued:

“It’s a little baffling to me. … The Phoenix Suns will walk into the arena next year, he’ll sit on the sideline and we’ll just continue on playing.”

Perkins agreed, explaining that anyone who opposes a vote would likely be hiding something as well.

Sarver was fined $10 million with a one-year suspension. During the investigation, around 320 interviews were held and more than 80,000 documents reviewed. The documents contained emails and text messages.

The totality of the search showed that the Suns owner had used the N-word more than five times. Four of the mentions came after he was told he should not use the word. It also showed that Sarver made demeaning comments about female employees and made sex-related jokes.

Sarver also had inappropriate physical contact with male employees more than four times. The entire report can be found here.

Draymond Green's concerns similar to those of other players

Draymond Green has always been vocal on social justice issues, but this hits close to home with it being so embedded into the league. One can imagine he is not going to stop at a simple mention for a vote on his podcast.

Players like LeBron James have also voiced their opposition on the topic. It is safe to say that most others in the league would agree to a vote as well.

The division it could cause would arguably scare Commissioner Adam Silver. But if he wants his players to remain happy and confident that they are in a safe space, it might be the right call.

Draymond Green has a lot of influence, and not just around the league. So, him calling for a vote might just be a precursor to things to follow.

