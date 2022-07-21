NBA analyst surprisingly picks Anthony Davis to win MVP next season: “Anthony Davis is going to come back with something to prove”, says he’s in great shape

Anthony Davis has not performed at the level many expected in the last two seasons. But Kendrick Perkins believes all that is about to change. He picked the LA Lakers big man as his MVP candidate for the 2022-23 NBA season.

Davis was a terror during his time with the New Orleans Pelicans. He continued his reign after joining the Lakers. However, his aggression took a dip after winning the title in 2020.

Although Davis has continued to impress on the defensive end, he has not been as elite offensively. After shooting 33.0% from deep during the 2019-20 season, he converted on 26.0% and 18.6% in the subsequent seasons.

Regardless, Perkins believes AD has something to prove and will go berserk in the upcoming season. On NBA Today, the question of whether Davis is a top-three player when healthy was raised, Big Perk said:

"Absolutely. Absolutely he is. We all can agree that Anthony Davis is a top-five talent right now. Look, Anthony Davis healthy? I actually have Anthony Davis picked as my MVP winner for next season. Early prediction.

"I think Anthony Davis is gonna come back with something to prove," he continued. "Anthony Davis has been waking up at four o'clock in the morning, getting in workouts. Anthony Davis looks in phenomenal shape. Anthony Davis has been hearing all the noise, all the chatter.

"Just remember, two years ago, we were actually having a conversation about who will we rather, Giannis Antetokounmpo or Anthony Davis. That's how elite Anthony Davis was on both ends of the floor.

"So, when I think about Anthony Davis, in my opinion, one of the most skilled big men to ever play the game of basketball. It's nothing that he doesn't have in his arsenal offensively on the offensive end.

"So, when I look at Anthony Davis, and I look at Darvin Ham, a coach who's gonna put a key in his back. I look at Rasheed Wallace being over there as the assistant coach. I got Anthony Davis motivated, and I got Anthony Davis winning the MVP next season."

Perkins is not the only one who shares that sentiment. Before the start of free agency, LeBron James said that AD will remind everyone why he is "HIM."

Anthony Davis is the key to the LA Lakers' success

Carmelo Anthony (L) and Anthony Davis (R) of the Los Angeles Lakers

While you can count on James to deliver, the 37-year-old does not have the same hop in his step that he did earlier in his career. As a result, the four-time NBA champ might not be able to carry a team like he has done during his illustrious career.

The Lakers are well-aware that AD is the crucial piece to their success. They are counting on him to be healthy. While Davis' offensive display took a dip, he is still an elite-level threat whenever he is on the floor.

StatMuse @statmuse Anthony Davis last healthy season:



— 26.1 PPG | 9.3 RPG | 2.3 BPG

— All-Star

— First Team All-NBA

— First Team All-Defense

— NBA Champion



Absolute beast. Anthony Davis last healthy season:— 26.1 PPG | 9.3 RPG | 2.3 BPG— All-Star— First Team All-NBA— First Team All-Defense — NBA ChampionAbsolute beast. https://t.co/Ox9jeuX5Ij

Unfortunately, he has not spent much time on the court due to several injuries to his lower body. The three-time block champion has missed more than 50% of the Lakers' games in the last two seasons.

If the Lakers hope to contend for the 2023 championship, Davis needs to stay healthy. His presence on both ends of the floor will be a huge boost for the purple and gold.

