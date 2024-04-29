NBA analyst takes a dig at Bradley Beal by reviving bold Austin Reaves claims

The Phoenix Suns' championship dreams went up in flames on Monday as they got swept by the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round of the Western Conference playoffs. This marks the Timberwolves' first playoff series victory in 20 years.

After the Suns' Game 4 loss, NBA analyst Nick Wright shared a clip on X to revisit a bold claim.

"Fun comments to revisit," Wright tweeted.

It was a video from October last year, where Wright shared his take on Beal in an episode of First Things First.

“Let me be very clear," Wright said. "I think if you’re trying to win a championship, I would rather have as my third guy Austin Reaves and the things he does, than Bradley Beal, if my top two guys are those guys.”

Despite Devin Booker's valiant 49-point performance in Game 4, the Suns couldn't secure victory solely on his efforts. The most significant letdown was Bradley Beal's performance, as he struggled throughout the series, failing to meet the expectations set by his hefty trade price.

Bradley Beal's performance for Suns in 2024 NBA playoffs

The Phoenix Suns' championship dreams turned into a first-round nightmare after a shocking sweep by the Minnesota Timberwolves.

While the team faltered, Bradley Beal's underwhelming performance became a major point of contention. Acquired in a blockbuster trade to solidify their title hopes, Beal's playoff debut with the Suns fell far short of expectations.

Beal, a three-time All-Star known for his potent scoring ability, averaged 16.5 points per game on 44.1% shooting from the two-point range in four games. His struggles extended beyond scoring, as his defense and overall impact on the game were minimal.

In Game 4, Bradley Beal's performance was particularly lackluster. Beal only scored nine points, shooting 4-13 (30.8%) from the field and 1-5 (20.0%) beyond the arc. Additionally, he accumulated six fouls and six turnovers. Notably, his plus-minus rating was -12.

