“The Brooklyn Nets are one of 2 teams who have the potential to knock off the Golden State Warriors” – NBA analyst trusts Nets to be a championship contender, says the only thing they lack is “girth”

The Brooklyn Nets are one of the top favorites to win the NBA Finals this year. With the regular-season just weeks away, anticipation is high across the league. ESPN's Stephen A. Smith believes the Nets are one of the two teams who are capable of beating the defending champions. On ESPN's "First Take," Smith said:

"The Brooklyn Nets could easily come out of the Eastern conference. The Brooklyn Nets are one of two teams that I have who have the potential to knock off the Golden State Warriors and win the world championship. I just think that Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant are two superstars. They are unstoppable offensive forces."

With a bolstered roster that will see the dynamic duo of Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant joined by Ben Simmons, things are looking good for Brooklyn. All eyes will be on the new trio in the NBA.

However, for a team that lost by 20 points to the Philadelphia 76ers in preseason, the Nets could take some time to figure things out. Smith continued:

"The Brooklyn Nets are undersized, girth matters. They have height, they have length, they don't have girth. That's what I'm concerned about, because when you go up against a Joel Embiid, people like that.

"What you gonna do? When you go against Milwaukee with Giannis and Brook Lopez and some of those big boys and Bobby Portis and those guys, what you gonna do?"

The Brooklyn Nets - Undersized in a big Eastern Conference

Ben Simmons - Philadelphia 76ers v Brooklyn Nets

There's one glaring problem with the Nets — lack of size in the paint. After acquiring Ben Simmons, talks emerged that the three-time All-Star could play as a small ball center. There has also been talk of KD playing the power forward position, something many are not sold on.

As Stephen A. Smith pointed out, the Eastern Conference has become a home for many of the top big men in the league. With Simmons at the center position and Durant as the power forward, the team could struggle against big men Giannis Antetokounmpo and Joel Embiid in the East.

With the Nets season opener rapidly approaching, only time will tell whether the front office decides to make a mid-season trade to help the team's "girth". Their first game is against the New Orleans Pelicans on Oct. 20.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far