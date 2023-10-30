Mike Breen locks long-term deal with ESPN: Breaking down details of multi-million extension of NBA announcer

Thanks to hsi famous catchphrase, Mike Breen has become one of the most popular announcers in the NBA. Despite parting ways with multiple on-air talents over the summer, he is not going anywhere.

On Monday afternoon, the New York Post reported that Mike Breen and ESPN have agreed to terms on an extension. His new deal adds on two more years to his current contract. The reported stated that this was a multi-million dollar deal for Breen, but an exact number was not stated.

For years, Breen was part of ESPN's top announcer team alongside Jeff Van Gundy and Mark Jackson. Following their departures, he is now joined by longtime reporter Doris Burke and former NBA head coach Doc Rivers. Rivers made the transition back into broadcast after parting ways with the Philadelphia 76ers at the end of last season.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The new lead broadcast team is fresh off their debut. On October 25th, Breen, Burke and Rivers called their first game together at Madison Square Garden as the Knicks took on the Boston Celtics.

Mike Breen's contract with ESPN does have certain stipulations

As one of the longstand announcers in the NBA, Mike Breen has earned to stay on board with ESPN on their top broadcast team. That said, there is one major stipulation in regards to his new deal.

In the report of his extension, it was cited that this deal is contigent upon what happens with NBA's broadcasting rights. Their TV deals are up in the coming years, and if ESPN doesn't retain its NBA rights, Breen's deal could be voided.

Over the past two decades, Breen has risen up the ranks in terms of basketball broadcasters. He has become iconic among fans for his famous catchphrase of "bang!" when a player hits a big three. If ESPN and ABC retain the NBA's broadcasting rights, Breen has a chance to call the finals for 20+ straight years.

While ESPN made sure to keep Breen around for the short term, they are also gearing up for the future. At age 62, there is no telling how many more seasons Breen has left in him.

With retirement always being an option, ESPN has made sure to start prepping others to be Breen's replacement when the time comes. Among the potential candidates to follow him are former players JJ Redick and Richard Jefferson. Right now, they are part of ESPN's second broadcast team for this season.