NBA Awards 2023-24: Date, time, categories, where to watch and more revealed

The 2023-24 NBA Awards will be announced on Sunday, Apr. 21, on TNT. This will see regular-season awards handed out, giving fans a chance to watch as players around the league are honored for their achievements. This year, there have been a number of closely contested races, most notably, of course, the MVP award.

After the awards drop on Apr. 21, it won't take long for season-long debates around which players should win awards to come to an end. In partnership with KIA, the league will be announcing the award winners for all seven categories.

With TNT handling broadcasting duties, fans can expect the award-winning Inside the NBA group to play an integral part. Apart from Shaquille O'Neal, Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith and Ernie Johnson, league commissioner Adam Silver is expected to once again announce the winners on the broadcast.

As fans anxiously await the league's return to action on Friday for the second leg of play-in tournament games, let's take a look at the details.

2023-24 NBA Awards details: Date, time, categories, where to watch and more

The awards will be handed out on Apr. 21 from 6:30 p.m. ET (2:30 p.m. PT). Much like last year, the winners of the awards will be announced on TNT during the league's coverage of the NBA Playoffs.

The announcement will come in between the league's morning and evening slate of games. After the Boston Celtics' first-round series begins at 9:00 a.m. PT, the Mavericks and Clippers face off at 11:30 a.m. PT. After the conclusion of the game, which will air on TNT, fans can tune in to watch the awards being announced.

This will be followed by two evening games, with the Pacers and Bucks playing at 3:00 p.m. PT, and the OKC Thunder beginning their series at 5:30 p.m. PT.

Which NBA awards will be given out?

Seven NBA Awards will be announced, all on the same date, rather than over a period of several days. These awards are separate from other regular season awards, like the Teammate of the Year award, which will be announced at a later date.

The seven award categories are as follows:

KIA NBA Clutch Player of the Year

KIA NBA Defensive Player of the Year

KIA NBA Most Improved Player

KIA NBA Most Valuable Player

KIA NBA Rookie of the Year

KIA NBA Sixth Man of the Year

NBA Coach of the Year

Where to watch 2023-24 NBA Awards?

As previously mentioned, this year's awards can be viewed on TNT. The network is broadcast around the nation and is available to cable TV users, Fubo TV users, Sling users and YouTube TV users.

Moreover, expect highlight clips to be posted to the league's social media channels periodically throughout the process.

