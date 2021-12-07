NBA Best Bets & DFS Fantasy Picks For December 6

The NBA is back to nearly a full schedule for the first Monday in December with 10 games on the docket. There are several good betting and fantasy options. You can find the best bets below.

Best Bets

Philadelphia Over Charlotte

Philadelphia is still trying to relearn how to play with Joel Embiid, while Charlotte will be without several key players because of COVID-19 protocols. Embiid and the 76ers have had their up-and-downs in the four games (going 2-2) since the big man returned after a three-week absence, but the good news is the Sixers have been better on defense lately.

Philadelphia registered the second-best defensive rating in the league this past week as the 76ers held their three opponents to an effective field goal percentage of 47.2% and grabbed 78.3% of all available rebounds on the defensive end. The Sixers are 15th in defensive rating and 26th in defensive rebounding.

Charlotte is playing the second back-to-back game and will be shorthanded once again as LaMelo Ball, Terry Rozier, Jalen McDaniels and Mason Plumlee are in the NBA health and safety protocols.

Although the Hornets defeated the Hawks 130-127 Sunday night, defense continues to be an issue.

Charlotte has given up at least 115 points in each of the previous four games, and its defensive ranking of 125.3 since Thanksgiving is the worst in the NBA. The Hornets have allowed their opponents to shoot 51.6% from the field and to drain 15.8 3-pointers a game while making them at a 42.8% clip during this stretch.

Moreover, Charlotte is 0-5 in their second game of back-to-back affairs this year.

Best Bets: Philadelphia -280, 3 units

Other Best Bets

Jerami Grant Over 22.5 Points (-115)

Grant, a power forward for the Detroit Pistoins (who host the OKC Thunder on Monday night), has played well over his last seven appearances, topping the 30-point mark three times. He has made 53 of 114 (46.4%) shots during this stretch. Oklahoma City allows the fourth-most points in the league to opposing power forwards.

Desmond Bane Over 16.5 Points (-115)

Bane, a shooting guard for the Memphis Grizzlies (who visit Miami on Monday night), has been balling lately, tallying at least 20 points in six of his past eight games. This includes putting up a career-high 29 points on 12 of 20 from the field and 4 of 6 from beyond the arc against Dallas on Saturday.

Bane has an outstanding matchup against the Heat on Monday night. Over the last 10 games, Miami has allowed opposing shooting guards to average 25.4 points and 3.8 triples while shooting 52% from the field and 38.7%.

Memphis Over Miami, +4.5 (-110), ML: +160

Best Bets: DFS Building Blocks

Joel Embiid

Jerami Grant

Domantas Sabonis

Malcolm Brogdon

Desmond Bane

Jaren Jackson

