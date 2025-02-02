Luka Doncic is a Los Angeles Laker. Hours after LA's thumping win over the New York Knicks, the Purple and Gold caused an uproar on social media with a blockbuster trade sending big man Anthony Davis to the Dallas Mavericks with Doncic coming to LA.
The news was reported by Shams Charania even as analysts scrambled to confirm the authenticity of the news. The details of the trade are as below.
The trade changes the entire landscape of the West with both Lakers and the Mavs looking to be legit contenders.
Edited by Aharon Abhishek