NBA broadcasters send brutal message to Steve Kerr on Draymond Green claim

Steve Kerr's latest comments surrounding Draymond Green's defensive abilities have led to some pushback from NBA broadcasters Rick Kamla and Eddie A. Johnson, with both ridiculing his claims.

Per Dalton Johnson, Kerr was full of praise for Green this week following a strong run of games and referred to Green as the top defender he has worked with.

"He's the best defender I've ever seen," said Kerr.

Kerr broke into the NBA in 1988 and has had the opportunity to play with and coach some of the game's biggest names, including Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen, David Robinson, Tim Duncan and Steph Curry.

The Golden State Warriors coach's statement on Green seemed to irk well-known NBA broadcaster Rick Kamla, who didn't hold back when dissecting Kerr's comment.

"Gimme a (bleep)ing break," said Kamla on X. " Steve Kerr is so full of s*** with this and/or he is LYING!! Kerr played with Pippen and Jordan…BOTH waaaaaaay better defenders than Draymond. Stop the madness bro…"

Kamla wasn't the only high profile figure to challenge Kerr's stance on Green.

Former NBA player Eddie A. Johnson, who spent 17 years in the league and now works as an NBA analyst, was surprised that Kerr went with Green over two-time Defensive Player of the Year Dennis Rodman.

"Ring Ring , Steve , Draymond is not better than Dennis Rodman on D, your ex teammate!" Said Johnson.

Draymond Green and Steve Kerr have achieved a tremendous amount of success together over the last decade. The Warriors have won four championship's under the coach. Kerr was also named the NBA's Coach of the Year in 2016.

Over that 10-year stretch, Green has been named to the All-Star team on four occasions and was named the Defensive Player of the Year in 2017.

Warriors Draymond Green remains in contention for the DPOY award

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green argues a call against the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena. Photo Credit: Imagn

With San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama suffering a season ending injury after 46 games, the race for the NBA's Defensive Player of the Year award is wide open.

Wembanyama seemed a shoo-in for the crown, but Draymond Green has gradually moved up the ladder and is now one of the favorites to take home the award.

This season, Green is averaging 6.2 rebounds, 1.4 steals and 1.1 blocks per game. A series of strong performances have shown that he's still capable of shutting down some of the league's most dominant scorers.

As teams approach the final stretch of the season, Green remains in a closely contested battle with the Houston Rockets Evan Mobley for the coveted award. Atlanta Hawks guard Dyson Daniels, who leads the league in steals, is also in the running.

