NBA Bubble Update: A look inside the player lounge at Disney World, Luka Doncic showcases his excellent 3-point shooting

The Dallas Mavericks seem to be enjoying their practice sessions in the NBA Bubble, Orlando, Florida. Yesterday, Luka Doncic was practicing trick shots and today he displayed his 3 point shooting skills alongside teammates, Kristaps Porzingis, Dorian Finney-Smith and Seth Curry. All players appeared to be in great shape, making shot after shot accurately.

Which Mav do you think missed first? pic.twitter.com/taaRRGZuPw — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) July 15, 2020

The Dallas Mavericks are firmly positioned at the seventh spot in the Western Conference standings 7 games ahead of the eighth seeded Memphis Grizzlies. The Mavericks, led by the dynamic duo of Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis, will look to improve their seeding in the regular season in the NBA Bubble to get a better first round match-up.

The Mavericks begin their campaign on July 31st against the Houston Rockets.

Dallas Mavericks v Los Angeles Lakers

A look into the players' lounge at the NBA Bubble

Celtics' Enes Kanter posted a video of the players' lounge in the NBA Bubble. The video shows a snack bar and Tacko Fall sitting on a cozy sofa. A pool table can be seen in the background. Kanter specifically shows us a book shelf with several copies of 'An Autobiography of Malcolm X'.

Enes Kanter with a look into the players’ lounge: pic.twitter.com/vxFBoRH4d9 — Boston.com Celtics News (@BDCCeltics) July 15, 2020

Blazers look to enter the postseason with a fully healthy squad

Lillard and Anthony

The Portland Trailblazers have had a disappointing season so far. After reaching the Western Conference Finals last year, expectations were high from them. However, injuries to their center Jusuf Nurkic and a depleted bench put immense pressure on Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum to lead the team. These two stars put up excellent numbers and kept the team above water. However, the team's position in Western Conference Standings was much below the pre-season projections.

With Damian Lillard going down with a strained groin right before the All Star break, the Blazers chances of heading into the post season were bleak. The suspension of the league due to the coronavirus has been a blessing in disguise for them. Over the past few months, they have recuperated and are now back at full strength to make a push for the playoffs in the NBA Bubble.

While they are up against young teams like the Grizzlies and the Pelicans for the eighth seed in the Western Conference, the experience of veterans like Carmelo Anthony and Trevor Ariza could prove to be very valuable. The team as been looking in great shape in practice as seen on their Twitter handle

The Blazers start their regular season inside the NBA Bubble on July 31st against the Memphis Grizzlies.

