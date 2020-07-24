NBA bubble update: Action returns with scrimmage matches as LA Lakers add another star

As we move closer to the restart, things are getting interesting in the NBA bubble. More players have joined the NBA bubble and we will also see players in action in the NBA bubble scrimmage matches. Let’s catch up with what went down in the NBA bubble today

Mike D’Antoni not ruling out Russell Westbrook for Friday’s scrimmage game

Russell Westbrook is a key part of Houston Rockets head coach Mike D’Antoni’s plans. Westbrook has played an important role in the Rocket’s wins this season. Mike D’Antoni was asked today if Russell Westbrook will be participating in NBA scrimmage game on Friday. He responded by saying

"I think that'll be up to Russell. That's between him and the medical staff, I don't make that decision. ... I'll hear after today's practice what he's feeling

LA Lakers welcome another star in the NBA bubble

Reports indicate that power forward Markieff Morris has been cleared to rejoin the LA Lakers. Morris was in quarantine until today but now he will be allowed to practice with the LA Lakers. Morris will be making to make a major impact for the Lakers off the bench. Morris is a good three-point shooter and plays steady defence.

Markieff Morris has cleared quarantine, according to the Lakers, and can rejoin team activities — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) July 23, 2020

Coach Pop takes a back seat for the NBA scrimmage game

Gregg Popovich is planning to rotate the head coaches for the scrimmage matches in the NBA bubble. Assistant coach Becky Hammon took charge for the San Antonio Spurs against the Milwaukee Bucks as Popovich was seen sitting on the bench donning a mask. Tim Duncan, Spurs legend and the other assistant coach, will not be joining them in the NBA bubble.

Coach Pop wants the Spurs to rotate their head coaches for these three games - Becky Hammon is coaching today. pic.twitter.com/X6HXNR7mkb — Taylor Rooks (@TaylorRooks) July 23, 2020

Kemba Walker ruled out for Celtics first NBA scrimmage game

It has been confirmed that Kemba Walker won’t be taking part in the Boston Celtics first scrimmage game in the NBA bubble. Walker spoke to the media today and mentioned it after Brad Stevens had confirmed that he won’t be taking part in the game but will be back soon. He also spoke about getting justice for Breonna Taylor. He was quoted saying

We need justice for Breonna Taylor. This is what we want. This is what we need. This is what the world needs"

Basketball action starts in the NBA bubble with the scrimmage games

Giannis Antetekoumpo’s Milwaukee Bucks defeated the San Antonio Spurs 113-92 in a one-sided match. Giannis scored 22 points. LeBron James and Anthony Davis will only be playing one half in their scrimmage game against Dallas Mavericks. CJ McCollum took a funny fall while playing in the NBA scrimmage match for the Portland Trail Blazers. You can check out the clip here-

“a man we all been there before bro” - @BeMore27 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/DC4BQcvHp6 — NBA Bubble Life (@NBABubbleLife) July 23, 2020

