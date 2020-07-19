NBA Bubble Update: Antetokounmpo brothers celebrate birthday, Celtics enjoy beach volleyball

As teams prepare for the restart of the season in the NBA bubble, Disney World, fans are watching not only practice session clips but also how players are spending their time when they aren't practicing.

Today, Thanasis Antetokounmpo celebrated his 28th birthday while in the NBA bubble. His younger brother Giannis Antetokounmpo went all out to make sure that his elder brother's birthday would be special. The Milwaukee Bucks posted a picture of the decorations that Giannis had set up on his brother's hotel room door in the NBA bubble.

Setting up the surprise for big bro... pic.twitter.com/2R64MBXzSl — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) July 18, 2020

The two brothers spent some time getting a haircut and doing a little jig in the hotel lobby, in a video that has now gone viral. They were later joined by younger brother Kostas Antetokounpo, who plays for the LA Lakers. They sang 'Happy Birthday' for him in Greek and had him eat his birthday cake.

Thanasis was quite overwhelmed by these gestures and said:

"This is the best brithday ever. Thank you so much. I have seen so many messages on Instagram, so many messages on Instagram social media. Its unbelievable. Thanks so much for the love."

Celtics enjoy a game of beach volleyball on day off in the NBA bubble

Marcus Smart in action for the Celtics

The Boston Celtics had some time off today and several players seemed to be having some fun playing a few games of beach volleyball. Enes Kanter and Tacko Fall teamed up against Marcus Smart and Vincent Poirier for a two-on-two game.

Which team are you joining? ☘️🏐 pic.twitter.com/GHCpxu0dUS — Boston Celtics (@celtics) July 18, 2020

Big man Tacko Fall can be seen using his height advantage to the fullest, blocking, and receiving spikes with great ease. Kanter was also showing great form by blocking multiple spikes by Marcus Smart.

The Celtics seem to be at ease and completely settled into life in the NBA bubble. Expectations from the Celtics are high this season. They are led by talented young players such as Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, and veteran Kemba Walker. They begin their season against the Milwaukee Bucks on July 31st.

Players take to golfing and fishing during time off in the NBA bubble

Buddy Hield in action for the Sacramento Kings

Many players are spending their time off by working on their golf strokes or patiently fishing. Either way, these activities are helping players unwind in the foreign conditions of the NBA bubble.

It looks like Sacramento Kings' forward, Kent Bazemore has made great progress with regards to his posture while taking a shot, and posted these images on his Instagram story.

New Orleans Pelicans' Nicolo Melli was found lazing in a pool while reading a book.

ooo mood 😎📚 pic.twitter.com/mZIPIFcBgw — NBA Bubble Life (@NBABubbleLife) July 19, 2020

Kings' sharpshooter Buddy Hield finally caught his first fish and looked pretty stoked about the same, as he posted this on his Instagram story.

buddy caught his first first 🙌🏽🐟 @buddyhield pic.twitter.com/d39EAinKyS — NBA Bubble Life (@NBABubbleLife) July 19, 2020

Players seem to be enjoying life in the NBA bubble. The NBA seems to have succeeded in creating conditions where the players can thrive on the court and unwind off it. The NBA season restarts on July 30th with the New Orleans Pelicans taking on the Utah Jazz.

