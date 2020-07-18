NBA Bubble Update: Damian Lillard releases new single 'Home Town', Jayson Tatum shows off his golfing skills

Another day of NBA bubble life, another day of eventful happenings! As we count down to Day 13 before the NBA jerks back into life, things in the NBA bubble at Disney World Orlando are starting to heat up. Players have settled into their camp routines and the siege mentality they associate with testing times like this seems to have subsided.

All-NBA point guard Damian Lillard releases new single

Universally acknowledged as the best rapper in the NBA, Damian Lillard has taken the opportunity of the NBA bubble popping up to release a video for his song 'Home Town' today. The lyrics go extra hard as the Oakland native talks about making a new home in his new city while staying true to his roots. The track runs for 3:30, while the video is 4:32 in length.

It takes a village!



My new video for #HomeTeam is out now. Celebrating family, friends, loyalty and what we can build when we stick together.



My connection to Portland is deeper than just basketball. We from Oakland, but we’ve made Portland our home... https://t.co/WUtGLHSnWY pic.twitter.com/BVnzq4jeR9 — Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) July 17, 2020

Lillard already has 5 rap albums to his name - he started releasing his mixtapes in the year 2016. His first album, called 1up, immediately established him as a serious player in the rap game, and his subsequent works have cemented that reputation.

The reception to the new single so far has been straight fire - at the time of publishing, it had 1427 likes on YouTube and only 4 dislikes. The Twitter reception to the new release has been wholly positive as well, while Spotify has added the track to their 'Most Necessary' playlist already.

ALSO READ: LA Clippers center Montrezl Harrell leaves the NBA bubble for an urgent family matter, a day after Zion's departure

NBA All-Star Jayson Tatum shows off his elite swing

Houston Rockets v Boston Celtics

Advertisement

The NBA bubble has its advantages for players who normally live on the go. Opportunities to go fishing or golfing as and when one pleases aren't going to come around that often in normal NBA seasons, and the players are making the most of Disney World's offerings in those regards.

Jayson Tatum was spotted having himself a gala time on the golf course in the NBA bubble. The Boston Celtics' 3rd year player seems to possess a mean swing, judging from what we saw on the Twitter footage that's out there.

Ja Morant debuts new shoe in the NBA Bubble

One of the most stylish players in the NBA despite being in only his rookie season, Ja Morant has established himself as the face of the Memphis Grizzlies franchise. It hasn't taken long for Nike to take advantage of his image, and it seems they have chosen him as one of their brand ambassadors for the future.

The Nike Adapt BB 2.0 - the second of Nike's auto-lacing basketball shoes, was released during the NBA shutdown on 21st April. Now we get a first look of the technological marvel on an NBA player's feet in Ja Morant, who put them on during practice today. It seems to be a great pair to rock on court for sure!