NBA Bubble Update: LeBron James and Anthony Davis showcase post moves, Ben Simmons at power forward?

The LA Lakers were one of the last teams to arrive at the NBA bubble in Orlando but are quickly getting to work. The team has already had two practice sessions with players looking to get in the groove before the season restart. LeBron James and co. suffered a significant blow with the hand injury to Rajon Rondo but they are already looking past that.

More footage was available from the LA Lakers' workout on Monday inside the NBA bubble and things are shaping up well. Here's a video where LeBron James and Anthony Davis did some post-up work among other things during the pre-practice warm-up.

The sheer quality that this LA Lakers duo possesses is highlighted by the smoothness of LeBron James and Anthony Davis' moves despite the lengthy break. It looks like they will be ready in time for the resumption game against cross-city rivals LA Clippers on 30 July.

Ben Simmons playing at power forward for Philadelphia 76ers

A change of position on the cards for Ben Simmons?

Once the season resumes inside the NBA bubble, we're bound to see a few changes in team rotations and on-court roles. Given that rosters have been modified heading into Orlando with several players sitting out, some of the players will have to don new hats.

Philadelphia 76ers Ben Simmons could be one such player with head coach Brett Brown revealing that he has been using the 6'10 stalwart exclusively as a power forward.

"He's so dynamic. Let's just talk about running. There's nobody faster in the NBA. So to always have the ball and dribble it up against five guys...to do that dilutes some of his potent weapons."

Simmons' defensive prowess and size allow him to play further up the court. The emergence of Shake Milton at the point also solves some of the rotation troubles for the Sixers if Simmons indeed makes the positional jump during Philly's run inside the NBA bubble.

Donovan Mitchell showcases ping pong skills inside the NBA bubble

Donovan Mitchell has got some skills!

Life inside the NBA bubble has its fair share of compromises but NBA players have a lot of amenities at their disposal for recreation purposes. Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell shared footage of him blowing off some steam at the ping pong table and let's just say that he's pretty good at it.

Best ping pong player in the bubble 👀👀 https://t.co/oAdJEw7iel — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) July 13, 2020

Mitchell absolutely dominates his teammate Royce O'Neale and if the above video is anything to go by, Spida might be one of the better players of ping pong inside the NBA bubble!

