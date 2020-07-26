NBA Bubble Update: Lou Williams reprimanded with 10 days of quarantine, Joel Embiid gives 76ers an injury scare

The NBA bubble is boiling over with activity as the teams gear up for the restart of the season. With players arriving and leaving the bubble and the NBA scrimmages, life in the bubble has started to change to incorporate the intense competition that is the NBA season.

Lou Williams will have to quarantine for ten days before rejoining the LA Clippers

LA Clippers' guard and reigning sixth man of the year, Lou Williams will have to remain in quarantine for ten days before he can rejoin the team. The league has come to this decision after an investigation was launched into his actions during his excused absence.

Clippers’ Lou Williams will have 10-day quarantine on Orlando campus after picking up food at Magic City on excused absence — sidelining him through first two seeding games — NBA says. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 26, 2020

This mandate from the league means that Lou Williams will miss the first two games of the season restart in the NBA bubble, including the much awaited clash between the Lakers and the Clippers.

Earlier, Lou Williams had left the NBA bubble to be with his grandfather in his final moments and attend his funeral. However, a photograph of him allegedly partying with rapper Jack Harlow emerged which went viral on social media. It was later discovered that these pics were taken at a club called Magic City in Atlanta.

Yesterday, Lou Williams did not seem overly concerned by the possible consequences and posted about it on his Twitter page. He insists that he was merely having dinner at his favorite restaurant. Williams posted a tweet saying that he was going to enjoy the memes for now.

Advertisement

Also Read: NBA Scrimmage Today: Ja Morant vs Houston Rockets' star duo, Philadelphia 76ers ready to test new offense against Chris Paul's Thunder

Joel Embiid to skip today's scrimmage in the NBA bubble due to right calf discomfort

Joel Embiid will sit out today's scrimmage in the NBA bubble

In ominous news for Philadelphia 76ers fans, superstar Joel Embiid will be sitting out of today's scrimmage against the Oklahoma City Thunder as a precaution. Embiid experienced some discomfort in his right calf during Friday's scrimmage against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Joel Embiid will NOT play in today’s scrimamage. (Right calf tightness - Precautionary)



Embiid began experiencing discomfort in his right calf, during Friday’s scrimmage. He is considered day to day & will be re-evaluated tomorrow. #Sixers — Serena Winters (@SerenaWinters) July 26, 2020

Embiid has been key to the 76ers' offense and defense and has averaged 23.4 points and 11.8 rebounds a game this season. His health is of utmost importance to the 76ers chances in the playoffs. Embiid's condition will be evaluated on a day-to-day basis from now on.

Jayson Tatum finds a way to spend time with his kids while in the NBA bubble

Players have been away from their families for nearly two weeks and have to make do with video calling as the only means to contact their loved ones. Celtics' superstar Jayson Tatum has found a wonderful way to connect with his young son. Tatum has carried his son's books and has been reading them to him over video call.

It is very heartening to see Tatum take his fatherhood seriously even when he is away from home in the NBA bubble. Many other players who have young children might take up this idea and look for other innovative ways to connect with their kids while in the NBA bubble.

Also Read: LeBron James' son Bryce's hilarious impression of his dad goes viral on social media | Must Watch