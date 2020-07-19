NBA Bubble Update: Spurs hold ping pong tournament, Nets add Justin Anderson to roster

The NBA will restart its season on the 30th of July and we cannot wait! As the countdown winds down to 12 remaining days for the tip-off of the Utah Jazz vs New Orleans Pelicans season reopener and teams settle into life at the NBA bubble, new events are unfolding each day. This whole NBA bubble phenomenon has been quite the experience for both players and fans, who have been starved of basketball action for over 3 months now.

NBA Bubble News: The Spurs' ping pong tourney

With team events emerging as the best way for each franchise to bond at the NBA bubble, the San Antonio Spurs organized a table tennis tournament for the team staff and players. The first game of this mini tournament, consisting of only one-set games between contestants, was played between Lonnie Walker IV and Derrick White Jr.

Following a set of heated games between various staff and players, rookie Luka Samanic, veteran Marco Belinelli, athletic development coach Kelly Forbes and recovery coordinator Paul West emerged as the final four. Paul West emerged as the eventual champion, and was rewarded with a bottle of what looks suspiciously like Lysol.

Congrats to athletic development coach Kelly Forbes, the Spurs Bubble Ping Pong Champion! 🏓🏆 pic.twitter.com/H3isq2qG7x — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) July 18, 2020

Mavericks add twist to their warmup routine in NBA Bubble

The Dallas Mavericks' franchise player, first-time All Star and MVP candidate Luka Doncic has been making all sorts of buzz of late with his H-O-R-S-E shots on Twitter. He was spotted once again in an unorthodox warmup routine that the Mavs have engaged in since returning to team practice at the NBA bubble.

Our warmups look a lot different in the Bubble... pic.twitter.com/HwhT5xCxFd — Dallas Mavericks (@dallasmavs) July 18, 2020

Called spikeball, this game is a test of reflexes, agility and accuracy. It's quite like basketball in the sense that there is a hoop, but obviously with volleyball-like intent of spiking the ball with authority onto the ground. Unlike basketball, shorter players tend to have an edge at this game, because they wouldn't have to bend all the way over to respond to the ball's trajectory.

Brooklyn Nets sign Justin Anderson to replace Beasley

The Brooklyn Nets have definitely had the worst luck among teams in the NBA bubble with injuries and coronavirus unavailability. Replacement player Michael Beasley was found to have contracted the deadly virus days before he was to arrive at the NBA Bubble, and the Nets were left with a squad of only 12 players to field.

To fill that gap, they have now signed Justin Anderson, who's had an up-and-down career in the NBA to say the least. Drafted by the Mavs in 2015, the 27-year-old has had stints in the G-League interspersed with his time in the NBA. But the Nets are direly short of options, and Anderson presents their best option in a swingman role. They will be hoping he comes good for them once the season restarts in the NBA bubble.

