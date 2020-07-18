NBA Bubble Vlog: Ben Simmons and LeBron practice together ahead of moving into the bubble, as Troy Brown records his day off from practice

NBA players and teams have found new ways to interact with fans as the league has moved into the NBA bubble, Orlando, Florida. One of the most popular means of interacting with the outside world comes from uploading vlogs of day to day activities on the popular website Youtube.

Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons recently uploaded a vlog of his training regimen leading up to the restart of the season in the NBA bubble.

Simmons, who won the Rookie of the Year award in 2018, has been a dominant force this season averaging 16.7 points 8.2 assists and 2.1 steals. During the layoff he seems to have maintained his health and looked to be in great shape throughout practice.

The superstar was seen weight lifting several times during his workout. He worked on his ball handling skills and jump shots. Simmons and his trainers worked hard on getting his body in top condition for the restart of the season in the NBA bubble.

But it was not just practice. Simmons also gave us a peek into some fun activities with friends and family that kept him busy during the lockdown period. He played a quiz game which eventually ended with him being slimed on camera. Simmons seems to have found a great way to balance his professional life and personal life while away from the NBA.

During a recovery session he did mention that getting back to work after a three month hiatus was not easy but he seemed determine to get back into top condition.

Perhaps the biggest surprise of the vlog was when Simmons began to shoot three pointers, making a large percentage of his attempted shots. This bodes well for the 76ers fans who have been desperately waiting to see Ben Simmons develop an outside shot.

Another major surprise was the short cameos made by Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade. LA Lakers' superstar LeBron James also made an appearance during one of these practice sessions. Training with such great players would have without doubt helped Simmons improve his game.

Advertisement

While the practices were intense there were several lighthearted moments where Simmons was trying a few trickshots. The vlog ended with Ben Simmons saying:

"Great two weeks. I'm feeling 110% ready to go. So we'll see what happens with the season but I'm looking forward to getting back on the court and trying to get this chip to Philly. Staying on the mission."

Ben Simmons intends to gun for glory as the season restarts in the NBA bubble.

Also Read: Milwaukee Bucks Update: Giannis Antetokounmpo wants to be better, teammates voice support for Eric Bledsoe

Troy Brown joins the NBA Bubble vlog squad

Troy Brown of the Washington Wizards in action

Troy Brown Jr. of the Washington Wizards has big shoes to fill in the NBA bubble. He will play as a replacement for the injured Bradley Beal. But for now, he seems to be enjoying his time in his latest NBA bubble vlog.

His NBA bubble vlog briefly touched upon practice but mainly focused on his time away from the court. He spent his free time live streaming Call of Duty on Twitch, playing ping pong and cornhole with his teammates.

Looking at Troy's NBA bubble vlog, the Wizards seem to be enjoying the opportunity to play basketball after an extended break of 3 months.

As more and more players are begining to record their daily routines, NBA fans who are sitting at home are getting a fresh perspective into the lives of these athletes , their joys and their struggles, especially from inside the NBA bubble.

Also Read: 'I know what I said so keep my name out your mouth' - Former NBA star Stephen Jackson hits back at Charles Barkley