It has been several days since teams have entered the NBA Bubble at Disney World. Some players pass their time playing video games, some work on their golf stroke and some of them have taken to creating NBA Bubble vlogs for the outside world to see what exactly life is like inside Disney World.

A Lakers' center JaVale McGee has a fairly popular Youtube channel, which is he using as the platform to post his NBA bubble vlogs. His latest NBA bubble vlog dropped late night yesterday.

His day started with waking up and heading into a common testing facility in the NBA bubble where swabs of his mouth and nose were taken. On the way he met fellow teammates Dwight Howard and Danny Green who were also on their way to the daily COVID test.

At lunch, JaVale was unimpressed by the quality of the steaks and made several jokes, comparing it to a flying saucer. He chose to have the macaroni, cauliflower and broccoli instead.

After lunch, JaVale spent some time working out in his room with a trainer before heading for practice. Along the way he spoke to Alex Caruso and Kyle Kuzma who both seemed to be in high spirits and happy in the NBA bubble. Moreover they were happy to play basketball again after a long hiatus. Dwight Howard soon turned up showing off his muscles. The seats at the practice facility were spaced six feet apart which Dwight found hilariously stupid since players would end up in physical contact during practice.

After practice JaVale spent some time on strength and conditioning where he revealed that his asthma was never diagnosed until he got into the NBA which was why he would always struggle in practice sessions in high school and college.

At the end of the day JaVale signed off by showing off his gaming rig, which he uses to play Call of Duty.

Advertisement

Also Read: NBA Bubble Update: Dwight Howard motivated to win a ring, Milwaukee Bucks players enjoy friendly banter

Mattise Thybulle NBA bubble vlog growing exponentially

Philadelphia 76ers rookie Matisse Thybulle

Philadelphia 76ers rookie Matisse Thybulle has also taken to vlogging his daily events in the NBA bubble.

Matisse began his day with a call to his father followed by a hurried breakfast and physiotherapy before practice which began at 9 AM. The players seemed to be working out hard at practice. Joel Embiid in particular seemed to be competing hard to win games even in practice in the NBA bubble.

fav new YouTuber just posted the second episode of his series documenting life in the NBA bubble. CHECK IT https://t.co/HfsFrdLBaX — Casey Neistat (@Casey) July 14, 2020

Matisse pointed out that the weather was quite erratic in the NBA bubble. It was very hot in the morning but later within a few hours it was raining heavily. Unable to go outdoors due to the rain, the players headed to the lounge which was equipped with multiple arcade games, couple of ping pong table and a pool table. He played cards with fellow teammate Tobias Harris.

After returning to his room, Matisse shared the protocol of self temperature monitoring that had to be reported to the teams as well as digital keys to rooms and facilities everywhere in the NBA bubble, that do not require any physical contact.

Philadelphia 76ers star Tobias Harris

Matisse went to visit Tobias in his room where he was using a huge contraption which he called an advanced recovery machine. Matisse soon went out fishing in a lake in the NBA bubble with Tobias and Kyle O'Quinn. Unfortunately, the boat got stuck right after they began heading out and the trip was cut short. The players however, had a good time while waiting to be 'rescued'.

These NBA bubble vlogs are a great for audience on the outside to get a look inside the Disney World and a glimpse of what life is like for these superstar players. News reports cannot capture the simple daily life of the NBA players outside of press conferences and practices. These vlogs however, show us a more humane side of the players outside of their careers, just having a good time like regular folks.

Also Read: Black Lives Matter: James Harden, Jrue Holiday, and others speak about the movement from the NBA bubble