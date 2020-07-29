NBA Bubble Vlog: Philadelphia 76ers talk Black Lives Matter, Kyle Kuzma excels at water slide games

In the latest set of NBA bubble vlogs, we get a closer look at life inside the NBA bubble in addition to the usual golfing and fishing excursions. We are getting a look into the life of an NBA player from a very unique viewpoint in these vlogs.

Philadelphia 76ers talk about social justice in the new Matisse Thybulle vlog

In his latest vlog from the NBA bubble, Matisse Thybulle spent his time indoors due to rainy weather. He tried out some yoga and showed us what the insides of a hyperbaric chamber look like during his recovery treatment. Later on, he joined Tobias Harris and Kyle O'Quinn for a conversation about social issues.

While players are comfortably preparing for the restart of the season in the NBA bubble, they are well aware of the protests going on in the country. The 76ers spent several hours discussing what they could do to help the Black Lives Matter movement given the platform they have as athletes.

Tobias Harris spoke about the importance of education among athletes so that they do not spread incorrect information. Kyle O'Quinn mentioned that the importance of having a simple and relatable message was critical to the success of a social movement.

At the end of their discussion, the 76ers came up with a slogan 'Educate yourself' to help raise awareness about social issues.

JaVale McGee's latest NBA bubble vlog takes us through Sunday's fishing expedition

Kyle Kuzma in action for the LA Lakers

JaVale McGee is back in control of his camera after handing it to teammate Danny Green for the previous episode of 'Life in the Bubble'. This episode is about Sunday when the Lakers took the day off and went fishing.

JaVale McGee, Alex Caruso, and Talen Horton-Tucker took their fishing poles and tried their hands at fishing. While Caruso was clearly the most experienced, it was Horton-Tucker who managed to catch a fish. Well, he caught it on his line but refused to hold it in his own hands. Caruso had to do the dirty work of holding the fish for Horton-Tucker to pose with.

Later that day, JaVale met up with his teammates by the pool where he had some fun trying catching games down the slide with Kyle Kuzma and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. The Lakers seemed to be having a great time on their day off.

Troy Daniels takes us through Nuggets' team bonding session

Nuggets' Coach Mike Malone had a field day at the golf course in the NBA bubble

Troy Daniels' vlogs have been very different from his fellow NBA players in the bubble. He takes a very different approach to his day outside of practice and this makes for some excellent content for fans to follow.

His latest NBA bubble vlog begins with some footage of the Nuggets' practice session where Daniels was in great shooting form. He also took us through his strength and conditioning workouts after practice.

Later, the Nuggets had a team bonding session on the golf course where coach Mike Malone showed off his excellent golf stroke. Daniels also met up with fellow NBA stars Marcus Smart, Donovan Mitchell, and Kyle Kuzma.

Daniels showed us his camera collection and spoke about his passion for photography. He ended the day after a photoshoot session with birthday boy Kyle Kuzma.

