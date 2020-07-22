NBA Bubble Vlog: Tobias Harris hones his golfing stroke, Troy Brown gives a peek into the background scenes

As the players settle into their daily routines in the NBA bubble, more and more players have taken to vlogging to pass the time. This week we got to see various blogs by NBA players such as upcoming internet star Matisse Thybulle and Troy Brown of the Washington Wizards.

Philadelphia 76ers go golfing on day off in the NBA bubble

Tobias Harris playing golf [Still taken from Matisse Thybulle's vlog]

The name Matisse Thybulle has become almost synonymous with the NBA bubble. The Philadelphia 76ers rookie has gone viral for his vlogs depicting his days inside the NBA bubble.

The Philadelphia 76ers celebrated the birthday of Mike Scott with a delicious looking pile of pancakes as a birthday cake. Joel Embiid seemed to be his playful self, having some fun while on camera.

In practice, Philadelphia 76ers' shooting guard Furkan Korkmaz was seen showing off some of his soccer tricks and then shooting the ball from beyond the arc. Veteran Kyle O'Quinn attempted to emulate the trick shot but failed, much to the amusement of his teammates.

In this latest episode, Thybulle took us on a tour of the golf course in the NBA bubble. The players seemed to be learning how to play golf for the first time. Kyle O'Quinn managed to break his club while having some fun.

Tobias Harris in particular was determined to perfect his golf form and was seen watching video tutorials on golfing. He made some definite improvements in his game during the course of this episode.

Thybulle has been gaining a lot of recognition for his vlogs and appeared on Good Morning America to talk about his recently acquired fame. He described the bubble life saying:

"In high school, no one really loves waking up early, going to class, and doing homework, but you’re all kind of in it together so you just make the most of it. That’s the kind of situation we find ourselves in now."

The 76ers seemed to be having great fun off the court. Thybulle later mentioned that most players were now well settled in the NBA bubble. With scrimmages right around the corner, the teams seem to be feeling at home and ready to get started with the season.

Troy Brown reveals laundry process in the NBA bubble

Troy Brown Jr. in action for the Washington Wizards

While most players tend to have fun golfing or fishing, Troy Brown Jr. of the Washington Wizards had different plans for his day off. He spent his day with Mr. Dave Avery, the assistant equipment manager for the Washington Wizards, to do the team's laundry.

During the car ride to the laundry area, they spoke about the NBA bubble conditions and were all praises for the quality of the food, which had earlier been a common player complaint.

It was great to see an NBA player joining the support staff in their daily work. Brown spoke highly of Mr. Avery and mentioned an incident where he received great encouragement and support from him and had a great game at Madison Square Garden.

Brown's vlog has given us a great look into the work of the support staff who are an integral part of the teams, making sure that the everyday needs of players are taken care of.

As the NBA season proceeds, we can expect more and more players to record vlogs . The NBA season restarts on July 30th.

