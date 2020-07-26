The players have taken different ways to amuse themselves in the NBA bubble. Documenting their life in the NBA bubble is one way to do it, and because of that, NBA bubble vlogs have become a hit among basketball fans.

Stars like Matisse Thybulle of the Philadelphia 76ers, JaVale McGee of the LA Lakers and Troy Daniels of the Denver Nuggets have started NBA bubble vlogs.

Danny Green takes over JaVale McGee’s NBA bubble vlog

LA Lakers center JaVale McGee’s vlogs in the NBA bubble have gained a lot of popularity amongst NBA fans. His latest vlog starts with McGee and the Lakers in the weight room, with veteran forward Jared Dudley having a chat with JaVale. Then it cuts to JaVale letting the fans know that someone stole his camera so he will be recording through his Go Pro.

The culprit is revealed to be former San Antonio Spurs star Danny Green. JaVale finds this out when goes to attend the LA Lakers meeting, which already has head coach Frank Vogel and star power forward Anthony Davis in attendance.

Green starts the vlog with a mandatory basic COVID-19 check, which shows that the organization is taking serious precautions in the NBA bubble. The vlog keeps alternating between Danny Green and JaVale McGee’s cameras.

LeBron James also makes an appearance as he is caught laughing while taking an attempt from half-court. You can check out the vlog here -

Denver Nuggets’ Troy Daniels takes a day off

Troy Daniels recorded his second vlog in the NBA bubble. In his latest vlog, he goes golfing with teammate Paul Millsap.

The vlog starts with Daniels showing off his golf kit and then enjoying some breakfast. Daniels then takes us on a tour of the golf course while he is riding a golf cart. While playing golf, he also runs into Utah Jazz shooting guard Donovan Mitchell.

He is then seen enjoying a game of golf, followed by a return to his room. Fans will also be able to take a glimpse at the impressive shoe collection Daniels possesses in this vlog. You can check out the vlog here -

The popularity of NBA bubble vlogs is increasing day by day. It is only a matter of time before the other NBA superstars join the craze and come up with their own vlogs to document life inside the bubble.

