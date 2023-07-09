NBA center Frank Kaminsky ties knot with ex-Sportscenter host: All you need to know

NBA center Frank Kaminsky and ex-Sportscenter host Ashley Brewer celebrated their marriage with an oceanfront ceremony and reception on Friday at Chileno Bay Resort in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

Kaminsky and Brewer first met in 2017. However, the two weren't in geographic proximity at the time. In 2019, Kaminsky joined the Phoenix Suns and in 2021, Brewer moved to LA to host SportsCenter. This is when the two reportedly began dating. A year after this, Kaminsky proposed to Brewer in Maui, Hawaii.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

While the two exchanged vows at the ceremony that recently took place in Mexico, they had already tied the knot at a Los Angeles courthouse in April.

After revealing their marriage plans, here is what Kaminsky had to say about Brewer:

"She is amazing and the best person I've ever met, so I feel like lucky that she wanted to marry me. I’m really in love with her and know we just complement each other extremely well. We’re just perfect for each other, and we both know it.”

Kaminsky continued:

“She lets me be my goofy, idiotic self and doesn’t judge me for it. You need someone who lets you be yourself and doesn’t try to change you. She doesn’t try to change me into something that I’m not.”

As is evident, Kaminsky did not hold back in expressing his emotions toward Brewer. There is no doubt that the two share a deep bond and it's apparent why they got married.

Ashley Brewer shares her marriage on social media

Kaminsky and Brewer engagement

As of late, Brewer - who has 182,000 followers on Instagram - has been quite active on social media in terms of posting about Kaminsky. Brewer earlier shared pictures of their engagement.

Brewer also shared a behind-the-scenes video of Kaminsky practicing his speech for the wedding reception. This video was posted five days before the reception.

Brewer also posted stories from her wedding on Instagram.

Ashley and Frank Wedding Ceremony

Ashley and Frank share a kiss

Brewer wore an elegant white veil for her wedding, while Kaminsky wore a white tuxedo with black pants and a black bow tie. The two were seen sharing several special moments together, including a picture of Brewer kissing Kaminsky at the altar overlooking a beautiful white-sand beach. The happy couple completed their celebration with fireworks from the beach.

Brewer also posted this picture with Kaminsky on the 4th of July.

Poll : 0 votes