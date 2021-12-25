NBA Christmas Day storylines: LeBron James could break a coveted record held by the late Kobe Bryant as he takes on the Brooklyn Nets

LeBron James and the LA Lakers will face Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets on Christmas Day. The Lakers enter the matchup on a four-game losing streak and are not playing great team basketball. However, James has a chance to break a record held by the late, great Kobe Bryant.

Kobe currently holds the all-time record for most points scored on Christmas Day with 395 points scored in 16 games played. LeBron sits behind him in second place with 383 points scored in 15 games.

"The King" needs just 13 points to become the NBA's all-time Christmas Day scorer. LeBron James will also tie Kobe for most games played on December 25th with 16 games. If LeBron continues to play until next season, he'll definitely break the record.

The NBA has held the tradition of having games on Christmas Day since 1947. Kobe Bryant holds the record for most points scored and games played. Dwyane Wade is tied with LeBron James for the most wins on Christmas Day with 10, while Bernard King's 60 points is the most for a December 25th game.

If LeBron scores more than 12 points and somehow helps the LA Lakers defeat the Brooklyn Nets, he'll become the all-time leading scorer on Christmas Day, as well as the player with the most wins.

Scoring more than 12 points is not going to be a problem for LeBron James since he's averaging 29.8 points in his last four games. He's healthy and looks ready to roll against the Nets. The only problem for James is the Lakers are not playing well at all as they have lost four straight.

LeBron James, LA Lakers suffer fourth straight loss against the San Antonio Spurs

LeBron James (#6) and DeAndre Jordan of the LA Lakers react against the San Antonio Spurs

The LA Lakers faced the San Antonio Spurs on Thursday, with the game being their last at Staples Center. When the Lakers welcome the Brooklyn Nets to town on Christmas Day, the venue will now be called the Crypto.com Arena.

LeBron James had another terrific game against the Spurs, scoring 36 points while adding nine rebounds and six assists. However, it was not enough as the Lakers were blown out of Staples Center by the Spurs, 138-110.

The Lakers have now lost four games in a row, three of them being blowouts. With Anthony Davis out due to a knee injury and a handful of role players in the NBA's health and safety protocols, the Lakers are very short-handed.

They still have LeBron James and Russell Westbrook in their lineup, so there's no excuse for losing by 28 points to the Spurs. The Lakers were also blown out by the Minnesota Timberwolves and Phoenix Suns during their current losing streak. They put up a good fight against the Chicago Bulls, but failed to close the game out.

