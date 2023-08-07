NBA Christmas Games 2023: When will the dates likely be announced?

NBA fans are currently waiting on when the full schedule of the 2023-24 season be announced, especially the Christmas Games for 2023. Some speculations believe that the official regular season reveal would be made later this month, probably in two weeks time.

The games that would be played on Dec. 25, 2023 are the ones fans are more curious about, though. As part of a nine-year deal along with TNT, ESPN will broadcast the Christmas games with three of the five scheduled games for that day to be simulcast too on sister network ABC.

The things we know so far are that the regular season begins on Oct. 24, a game between the Atlanta Hawks and the Orlando Magic is set on Nov. 9 in Mexico City, and a game between the Brooklyn Nets and the Cleveland Cavaliers is set on Jan. 11, 2024 in Paris.

What to expect in the NBA Christmas Games?

Traditionally, the rematch of the previous NBA Finals, in this case, the Denver Nuggets against the Miami Heat, would be played on Christmas Night, but the NBA has the discretion to reset the first finals rematch to another date.

Being the defending champions, the Nuggets should get some ESPN airtime on Dec. 25, but some "predictions" online lean to them not facing the Heat and instead another Western Conference contender.

On the other hand, it's likely that the New York Knicks will open the Christmas Day quintuple header.

They have the most Christmas games played all time at 54 — winning 23 of them — and with them making playoff runs again, they could get a 55th Christmas Day appearance in the NBA.

Also, don't be surprised if the Los Angeles Lakers, Golden State Warriors, Dallas Mavericks, Boston Celtics, and Milwaukee Bucks get to play on Christmas Day because they have arguably the biggest superstars in the game.

At least one speculation online, however, believe that the Memphis Grizzlies could make a Christmas appearance too since it would be Ja Morant's first Christmas game since serving a 25-game suspension for his offseason antics.

