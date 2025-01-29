NBA commissioner Adam Silver proposes radical change that could change future of the league 

During Adam Silver's tenure as the commissioner of the NBA, the league has taken some inspiration from EuroLeague basketball with the NBA's In-Season Tournament. Now, Silver is interested in shortening NBA games to four 10-minute quarters rather than the usual four 12-minute quarters that fans are used to.

During an appearance on "The Dan Patrick Show," Silver said that although he may be in the minority, he likes the idea of shortening the length of quarters. Citing the two-hour run-time of Olympic basketball and the two-hour run-time of EuroLeague games, Adam Silver weighed in on the situation:

"As we get more involved in global basketball, the NBA is the only league that plays 48 minutes. I am a fan of four 10-minute quarters. I'm not sure that many others are. ... I think that a two-hour format for a game is more consistent with, sort of, modern television habits.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"People in arenas aren't asking us to shorten the game, but I think as a television program, being two hours, that's Olympic basketball is two hours."

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Expand Tweet

Of course, as Adam Silver also pointed out, shortening the game to four 10-minute quarters would have some major implications for the league when it comes to records and things of that nature.

Adam Silver expresses an interest in starting a new league in Europe

Earlier this month, LeBron James' longtime friend and business partner Maverick Carter was in the headlines for trying to raise money for a league overseas in Europe. Now, Adam Silver has thrown his support behind the idea of the NBA starting its own league in Europe.

Prior to the tip-off of the San Antonio Spurs-Indiana Pacers game in France earlier in the week, Adam Silver opened up on the possibility of the NBA creating another league overseas.

In an article from ESPN, he was quoted as saying:

"What we do at the NBA is we run leagues. We, of course, run the WNBA, we have the (Basketball Africa League), we have the G League, we have a 2K video league. So we operate five different leagues and we think it's an expertise we have.

"And so we are looking very closely to see if there's an opportunity to professionalize the game to another level here to create a larger commercial opportunity."

If the NBA were to follow through on the creation of a new league in Europe, it would have major ramifications on the EuroLeague. Some players may potentially abandon club teams to join the NBA's EuroLeague.

Additionally, the pipeline of fringe NBA players becoming EuroLeague stars would be disrupted. Players like Lonnie Walker IV, for example, will likely prioritize an opportunity to play in the NBA's EuroLeague rather than joining a club team.

Of course, before the league were to attempt such a bold move, they would have to get approval from the NBA's 30 team owners.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback