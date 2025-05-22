NBA community in disbelief as Tyrese Haliburton's Pacers change course of history in 971st attempt

Tyrese Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers trailed 119-105 following Jalen Brunson’s 26-footer with 2:50 remaining in Game 1 on Wednesday. Haliburton capped off a mesmerizing 20-6 response with a jump shot at the buzzer to force overtime. The Pacers completed the stunning comeback by holding off the Knicks to win 138-135 and steal the Eastern Conference final series opener.
An NBA fan posted on X (formerly Twitter) the history made by the Pacers.
“NBA teams were 0-970 when down by 14 or more points in the final 2:50 of regulation in the playoffs over the last 27 postseasons.
“They are now 1-970.”
Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.
Another fan added another mind-boggling stat.
“Playoff record when trailing by 7-9 points with 1:30 or less left in the game:
“2025 Indiana Pacers: 3-0
“Every other team in the last 25 years: 1-698”
@RichCimini noted another staggering accomplishment by the Pacers.
"Brutal: Teams that trailed by 9+ in the final minute of the 4th quarter or OT of a playoff game were 0-1,414 since 1998 entering Wednesday.
"Now... they are 1-1,414."
Tyrese Haliburton started the crippling run that turned the game around in the last 2:50 in regulation of Game 1. He sank a 29-footer before Aaron Nesmith took over with 12 points that were highlighted by 4-for-4 shooting from deep. Haliburton completed the stunning blitz by sinking a step-back jumper that extended the game for five minutes.
The Pacers’ franchise cornerstone could have won the game if his foot had not stepped on the 3-point line.
Tyrese Haliburton recreates choke sign to give tribute to Pacers' great Reggie Miller and troll Knicks fans
On May 7, 1995, Indiana Pacers guard Reggie Miller put on a show New York Knicks fans will never forget. He scored eight points in 8.9 seconds to rally his team to a 107-105 Game 1 win at Madison Square Garden. Miller played the villain role to the hilt and gave the now iconic choke sign to Spike Lee and Knicks fans.
30 years later, Tyrese Haliburton gave tribute to Miller for that iconic performance and trolled a stunned Knicks crowd. The point guard made the gesture after his buzzer-beating shot, which soared high over the board, dropped into the rim.
Tyrese Haliburton did not score eight points in 8.9 seconds, but his dramatic jumper was just as stunning and demoralizing to Knicks supporters. The point guard is steadily taking over Miller’s role as the biggest villain in Madison Square Garden. He also torched the Knicks in Game 7 of last year’s Eastern Conference semis.
New York Knicks Fan? Check out the latest Knicks depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.