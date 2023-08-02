NBA Crossover Grid answers for today (August 2)

The latest NBA Crossover Grid puzzle for August 2 has been released. Today is the 35th day for fans to test their basketball knowledge as the league is in its offseason.

Here’s a look at today’s grid:

Clues for the August 2 Crossover Grid:

Grid 1 - Player who had stints with the LA Lakers and Brooklyn Nets

Grid 2 - Player who had stints with the LA Lakers and OKC Thunder

Grid 3 - Former or current Lakers player born outside of the United States

Grid 4 - Player who had stints with the Portland Trail Blazers and Brooklyn Nets

Grid 5 - Player who had stints with the Portland Trail Blazers and OKC Thunder

Grid 6 - Former or current Blazers player born outside of the United States

Grid 7 - Brooklyn Nets player who had 20 points and 20 rebounds or assists in a single game

Grid 8 - OKC Thunder player who had 20 points and 20 rebounds or assists in a single game

Grid 9 - Player who had 20 points and 20 rebounds or assists in a single game who was born outside of the US

NBA Crossover Grid for Day 35

For Grid 1, De’Angelo Russell, Jeremy Lin, Brook Lopez and DeAndre Jordan are potential answers. They had stints with the Brooklyn Nets and LA Lakers at various times in their respective careers.

Dennis Schroder and Derek Fisher could be good options for Grid 2. The German was superb for the Lakers last season. He also had a two-year stint with the OKC Thunder in his career.

Fisher, on the other hand, is considered by many a Lakers legend. He played nearly 13 seasons for the Hollywood squad. “Fish” also had a chance to play in Oklahoma in three of his last four seasons in the NBA.

Pau Gasol, who was born in Barcelona, Spain, was a two-time champ with the Lakers. He is a popular answer for Grid 3.

For Grid 4, LaMarcus Aldridge and the late Drazen Petrovic are potential answers. Aldridge became a star with the Portland Trail Blazers before playing for Brooklyn as his career drew to a close.

Petrovic also started his career with the Blazers but it was his stint with the then New Jersey Nets that made him a big star. If not for an untimely death, most basketball fans believed he would have been a cinch to become an All-Star.

Current Blazers forward Jerami Grant played for the OKC Thunder from 2016-17 to 2018-19. He could be the name to solve Grid 5.

The Blazers’ Jusuf Nurkic, who was born in Tuzla, Bosnia & Herzegovina, is a solid option for Grid 6.

For Grid 7, Jason Kidd is a popular choice. He was the franchise player for the Nets for nearly seven seasons before winning an NBA championship with the Dallas Mavericks.

Russell Westbrook is the easy answer for Grid 8. “Brodie” had multiple 20-point and 20-assist games for the OKC Thunder.

Grid 9 could be Nikola Jokic. The Serbian two-time NBA MVP owns several games with at least 20 points and 20 rebounds.

Here's the filled-out NBA Crossover Grid:

The completed August 2 NBA Crossover Grid

