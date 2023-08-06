NBA Crossover Grid answers for today August 6

The latest NBA Crossover Grid puzzle for August 6 has been released. Today is the 39th day for fans to test their basketball knowledge as the league is in its offseason.

Here’s a look at today’s grid:

Clues for the August 6 NBA Crossover Grid:

Cell 1 - Player who had stints with the Utah Jazz and Cleveland Cavaliers

Cell 2 - Players who had stints with the Utah Jazz and Golden State Warriors

Cell 3 - Summer Olympics Gold medalist who played for the Jazz

Cell 4 - Player who had stints with the Milwaukee Bucks and Cleveland Cavaliers

Cell 5 - Player who had stints with the Milwaukee Bucks and Golden State Warriors

Cell 6 - Summer Olympics Gold medalist who played for the Bucks

Cell 7 - Player coached by Doc Rivers who also played for the Cleveland Cavaliers

Cell 8 - Player coached by Doc Rivers who also played for the Golden State Warriors

Cell 9 - Summer Olympics Gold medalist who played for Doc Rivers

NBA Crossover Grid for Day 39

A gem of an answer for Cell 1 is C.J. Miles. The former NBA journeyman played seven seasons with the Utah Jazz before playing for the Cleveland Cavaliers. Carlos Boozer and Jae Crowder are also options here.

Felton Spencer is a perfect fit for Cell 2. Spencer spent nearly four seasons in Salt Lake City and had a three-year stint with the Golden State Warriors. Jonas Jerebko and Richard Jefferson are also good answers.

In 1968, Spencer Haywood won a gold medal with the US Men’s basketball team. He was the youngest and the leading scorer of that team. “Woody” also played 34 games for the New Orleans Jazz during the 1978-79 season, which makes him tailor-made for Cell 3.

Karl Malone and John Stockton, who were part of the 1992 “Dream Team,” are likely the most popular answers here.

For Cell 4, Ramon Sessions is an excellent fit. Sessions started his NBA career with the Milwaukee Bucks and also played one season with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Robin Lopez and Matthew Dellavedova are also options here.

Andrew Bogut and Monta Ellis are probably the easiest answers for Cell 5. They were traded for each other in 2012 with Bogut teaming up with Step Curry while Ellis goes to Milwaukee. Part of the Warriors’ package for Bogut was Ekpe Udoh, who should be a superb answer for this cell.

DeMarcus Cousins won the gold medal at the Summer Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. “Boogie” had a brief stint with the Bucks during the 2021-22 season before he was traded to the Denver Nuggets.

Oscar Robertson and Ray Allen, who respectively played for the Bucks, are also good choices for Cell 6.

John Amaechi began his NBA career in the NBA with the Cleveland Cavaliers. He went on to play European basketball for three seasons before returning to play for the Orlando Magic under Doc Rivers in 1999. He’s probably the rarest answer for Cell 7.

Earl Boykins was a teammate of Amaechi in Orlando in 1999. The diminutive Boykins played only one game under Rivers. He also saw action for the Golden State Warriors in 2002-03. Boykins might be the best answer for Cell 8.

Kevin Garnett, Grant Hill and Chris Paul all played for Doc Rivers at one point in their careers. They are all Olympic gold medal winners. Patrick Ewing, though, is a surprising answer here as well.

Ewing’s last season in the NBA in 2002 was under Rivers. “Big Pat” was also a member of the “Dream Team” during the 1992 Barcelona Olympics.

Here's the filled-out NBA Crossover Grid for August 6:

The completed August 6 Crossover Grid.

