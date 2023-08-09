NBA Crossover Grid answers for today August 9

The latest NBA Crossover Grid puzzle for August 9 has been released. Today is the 42nd day for fans to test their basketball knowledge as the league is in its offseason.

Here’s a look at today’s grid:

Clues for the August 9 NBA Crossover Grid:

Cell 1 - Player who had stints with the LA Lakers and Portland Trail Blazers

Cell 2 - Player who had stints with the LA Lakers and Sacramento Kings

Cell 3 - Lakers player who hit a game-winning buzzer beater

Cell 4 - Player who had stints with the Washington Wizards and Portland Trail Blazers

Cell 5 - Player who had stints with the Washington Wizards and Sacramento Kings

Cell 6 - Wizards player who hit a game-winning buzzer-beater

Cell 7 - Portland Trail Blazers player born outside of the United States

Cell 8 - Sacramento Kings player born outside of the United States

Cell 9 - Player who hit a game-winning buzzer-beater who was born outside of the United States

NBA Crossover Grid for Day 42

For Cell 1, Carmelo Anthony is a popular answer. “Melo” played for the Portland Trail Blazers before teaming up with LeBron James in 2021.

Mychal Thompson, the father of Golden State Warriors superstar Klay Thompson, is another option. The elder Thompson started his career in Portland before winning two championships with the “Showtime” Lakers.

Vlade Divac and Malik Monk had stints with the Lakers and Sacramento Kings in their respective careers. They’re solid answers for Cell 2.

Kobe Bryant is an obvious answer for Cell 3. He hit a staggering 36 game-winners, including free throws, for the Lakers.

For Cell 4, Steve Blake and Rasheed Wallace are potential answers. They both had tenures with the Washington Wizards and Portland Trail Blazers.

Before turning the Sacramento Kings into perennial playoff participants, Chris Webber starred for the Washington Bullets/Wizards. Mitch Richmond is also another option for Cell 5.

Bradley Beal’s spectacular game-winning shot over Alex Caruso and the Chicago Bulls last season makes him a great answer for Cell 6.

Jusuf Nurkic, the Portland Trail Blazers starting center, was born in Tuzla, Bosnia and Herzegovina. He is the popular answer for Cell 7.

Former Sacramento Kings great Peja Stojakovic was born in Pozega, SR Croatia, SFR Yugoslavia. Cell 8 is the best fit for him in the puzzle.

NBA superstar Luka Doncic has hit several game-winning shots for the Dallas Mavericks. He was born in Ljubljana, Slovenia, making him a great answer for Cell 9.

Here's the filled-out NBA Crossover Grid for August 9:

The completed August 9 NBA Crossover Grid

