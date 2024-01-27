NBA Daily Picks for January 27, 2024: LeBron James' points total, Lakers vs Warriors favorite and more 

The NBA's schedule for Saturday, January 27th, features a full slate of games. Action will tip off early in the day with the Washington Wizards vs Detroit Pistons game at 9 a.m. Pacific Time, before coverage takes fans through an additional nine more games throughout the course of the day. The day will include some heavy favorites and some close matchups.

With teams in both conferences eager to improve their standing ahead of the playoffs and others eager to pull themselves into playoff contention, the stakes are high. The second half of the season will see some contenders emerge as potential champions, while others fall by the wayside.

Ahead of the start of Saturday's slate of games, let's take a look at today's NBA daily picks.

NBA Daily Picks for January 27th

#1: LeBron James' points total NBA Daily Picks

On Saturday, LeBron James and the LA Lakers will meet the Golden State Warriors in the latest chapter of their storied rivalry. The game will tip off at 5:30 p.m. Pacific Time, and 8:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

According to FanDuel, LeBron James' O/U for the game is 24.5, with -113 odds both ways. Currently, James is narrowly beating out the O/U for the game with his season average of 24.8 points per game, which is reflected in the narrow odds.

#2: Lakers vs Warriors odds

In the most recent meeting between the LA Lakers and Golden State Warriors on March 5th, 2023, the Lakers picked up their third straight win against the Warriors. The win extended the head-to-head between the two teams to 261-173 in favor of LA.

Heading into Saturday night's game, the Warriors sit as -118 favorites to the Lakers' +100 underdogs, according to FanDuel. The Lakers are 6-4 in their last 10 heading into the game, while the Warriors are just 4-6.

#3: Victor Wembanyama points total NBA Daily Picks

Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs are heavy underdogs heading into Saturday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. With the Timberwolves being one of the best teams in the league, the odds shouldn't come as a surprise.

In the game, Victor Wembanyama's O/U sits at 21.5, with -120 odds for the over, and -106 odds for the under. This season, Wembanyama is averaging 20.5, making this a close one.

#4: Utah Jazz vs Charlotte Hornets NBA Daily Picks

Odds that should come as no surprise to anyone, the Utah Jazz sit as heavy favorites to defeat the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday.

The Hornets are 2-8 in their last ten, while sitting in 13th place in the East. At the same time, the Jazz are 7-3 in their last ten while sitting in 10th in the West.

Per FanDuel, the Jazz sit as overwhelming favorites with -480 odds to the Hornets' status as +370 underdogs. Given how both teams have played as of late, the odds seem to be sitting right where they should be.

#5: Luka Doncic point total NBA Daily Picks

On the heels of a massive 73 point outing, Luka Doncic's point total for Saturday has received quite a bit of attention. On January 26th, Doncic erupted for 73, bouncing back from a tough shooting night against the Suns.

On Saturday, Doncic's O/U sits at 35.5, with -111 odds for the over and -115 odds for the under. Currently, Doncic is averaging 34.6 points per game on the season, favoring the under.

The last time Doncic scored above the 35.5 FanDuel currently has prior to his recent 73-point outing was his 41-point outburst on 1/3.

