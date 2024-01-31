NBA Daily Picks for January 31, 2024: Anthony Edwards’ point total, Nuggets vs Thunder and more

There are plenty of choices for NBA daily picks on Wednesday. There are 10 games on the loaded slate. Let’s go through some of the best NBA daily picks. There are some great matchups between top teams and a ton of key injuries to watch.

Keep an eye on the injury reports as updates could dramatically change lines. For example, the OKC Thunder host the Denver Nuggets in a huge game. However, four of the Thunder’ starters are on the injury report. OKC could be without Shai Gilgeous-Alexander who has an illness. His absence would change the game’s betting outlook.

On that note, here are NBA daily picks for five of the best games on the slate.

NBA Daily Picks Jan. 31

No. 1 - Anthony Edwards point total over

Edwards is always a safe bet to go off. He's averaging 25.9 points per game this season.

His point total is set at 28.5 against the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday. Edwards should get plenty of looks, especially if Mike Conley does not play. The Mavs are not great on defense, especially on the perimeter, which should create opportunities for Edwards.

No. 2 - Tim Hardaway Jr. point total over

Moving beyond the Mavs and Timberwolves matchup, Dallas will be without their stars.

Kyrie Irving remains out with a thumb injury, while Luka Doncic will be out with an ankle sprain. That means there will likely be more shots for Tim Hardway Jr. He will have to carry the load without the big stars. Take the over on Hardaway’s points, as he will be chucking.

No. 3 - Sacramento Kings vs Miami Heat pick

The Heat are due. Right? They have to be due. Miami is on a seven-game losing streak, the longest under coach Erik Spoelstra.

They should be able to break it against the Kings at home. There's value, as the Heat are -1.5 point favorites at home, so they just need to win by two. I’m taking the Heat to break the streak.

No. 4 - New Orleans Pelicans vs Houston Rockets pick

The move here may be the Rockets, as they are 17-8 at home. Another way to approach it may be Alperen Sengun’s combo prop.

His points+rebounds+assists is around 38.5. He could be a safe bet on the over, as Sengun fills up a stat sheet with his well-rounded game.

No. 5 - Phoenix Suns vs Brooklyn Nets pick

This is a revenge game for Kevin Durant on one side and Mikal Bridges on the other.

It's advantage Durant, though, as Phoenix is rolling, winning eight of their last 10 games. The offense is clicking, and their Big Three is healthy. I would lay the -3 with Phoenix as part of today's NBA daily picks.

