NBA Defensive Player of the Year Odds after Victor Wembanyama's shocking season-ending condition

The NBA Defensive Player of the Year (DPOY) odds took a drastic turn following the announcement of Victor Wembanyama’s season-ending condition. The Spurs announced on Thursday that Wemby would sit out the remainder of the season due to a blood clot in his right shoulder. San Antonio ruled him ill ahead of the team’s game against Phoenix before tests showed the real reason for his condition.

Per multiple reports, the Spurs are confident the Frenchman would be ready to return for the 2025-26 season. In the meantime, he will undergo a blood-thinning treatment that will prevent him from basketball contact.

With Victor Wembanyama (-2000) sidelined, the DPOY odds drastically changed. Per BetMGM, Memphis Grizzlies power forward Jaren Jackson Jr., who won the award in 2023, is the favorite to repeat. Evan Mobley’s chance to earn the same recognition also surged.

Here are the latest DPOY odds:

Player Team Odds Jaren Jackson Jr. Memphis Grizzlies -130 Evan Mobley Cleveland Cavaliers -110 Dyson Daniels Atlanta Hawks +1100 Luguentz Dort OKC Thunder +1400 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander OKC Thunder +2000 Jalen Williams OKC Thunder +2000 Amen Thompson Houston Rockets +3500 Rudy Gobert Minnesota Timberwolves +5000 Bam Adebayo Miami Heat +5000 Giannis Antetokounmpo Milwaukee Bucks +10000

Before the shocking Victor Wembanyama news broke on Thursday, Jackson had a +2500 odds to win. Mobley also went from +3000 to -110. Lu Dort moved from +3500 to +1400.

Last season, the Frenchman finished second behind countryman Rudy Gobert for the right to lift the Hakeem Olajuwon Trophy. The Spurs star vowed the award would be Gobert’s last as he would own it. Wemby backed up his words and averaged 11.0 rebounds and 3.8 blocks in 46 games.

Most bettors also believed Wembanyama would win the DPOY. Per BetMGM, the Spurs All-Star had 20.4% of the tickets and 29.8% of the highest handle.

The San Antonio Spurs do not have a long-term concern for Victor Wembanyama’s health

Brandon Ingram suffered the same condition in 2019. The former New Orleans Pelicans star also cut his season short to start treatment. Ingram returned as good as ever, if not better.

Ausar Thompson of the Detroit Pistons had a similar issue in March 2024. After eight months, the doctors cleared him to play.

The San Antonio Spurs are convinced Victor Wembanyama has only suffered a minor hiccup in his ascent towards greatness. Jared Greenberg reported ahead of the Spurs-Suns game on Thursday:

“There is optimism today with all of this doom and gloom that the Spurs believe that this is an isolated incident with Victor Wembanyama. There is no concern for his long-term health or his basketball activities.

“Wemby, according to Spurs officials, is expected to make a full return to the court and be ready to go at the start of next season.”

Wembanyama will not win any major award this season. The setback might be the last chance for others to win the DPOY before he manages a stranglehold on the award once he gets healthy.

