NBA Draft 2020: Potential Minnesota Timberwolves trade package takes shape 

The Minnesota Timberwolves have a huge decision to make with their first pick in the NBA Draft 2020. The Wolves have been surrounded by a bevy of NBA trade rumors in this regard about whether they would trade the pick or use it on LeMelo Ball, James Wiseman or Anthony Edwards.

In The Athletic's latest mock draft, John Hollinger has laid out a new trade scenario for the NBA Draft 2020 between the Wolves and the team with the #3 pick: the Charlotte Hornets.

NBA Draft 2020: Minnesota Timberwolves could go for one of Anthony Edwards or LaMelo Ball

John Hollinger's potential trade package for the Wolves/Hornets in the NBA Draft 2020 allows both teams to obtain the players they desire. Charlotte would send the third pick, Miles Bridges and the 32nd selection to the Timberwolves for their first pick, Jacob Evans, and Omari Spellman.

Hollinger went on to say that the trade is unlikely to happen, though.

Golden State's possible moves at 2, a rumored promise for Detroit at 7, and what Morey's history says about Philly's pick at 21.



That and more in my mock draft:https://t.co/JCZHabcoLo — John Hollinger (@johnhollinger) November 10, 2020

NBA Draft 2020: Would teams still take LaMelo Ball with a high selection despite reported 'mediocre' interviews?

Lamelo Ball is still on the top of most analysts and reporters' draft boards.

Hollinger even mentioned in his mock draft that he believes that any team except Charlotte is likely to take Ball with the #1 selection, and that includes the Minnesota Timberwolves as well.

However, Hollinger said that a dark horse candidate - Tyrese Haliburton - has emerged for the Minnesota Timberwolves if the franchise trades down.

Supersized playmakers are the queen on the chessboard in today's @NBA. Lamelo Ball has handles on a string + can make every pass in the book, putting him in a rare class of shot-creators from Day 1 in the league



More from @DraftExpress here >> https://t.co/Xz1oyXt2YV pic.twitter.com/lKKOAbjIRa — DraftExpressContent (@DXContent) November 2, 2020

It has been reported that LaMelo Ball had 'poor' interviews with teams, with some even describing the interviews as 'flat-out bad'. Nevertheless, LaMelo Ball's draft stock seems to be growing, and it is increasingly looking likely that Ball could be the first selection in the NBA Draft 2020.

The NBA Draft 2020 is becoming more unexpected as the draft day draws closer. The Minnesota Timberwolves have the first pick, but realistically any team who has the capital could move up to the top spot if the prospect intrigues the Timberwolves.

Many teams are likely to trade down in the draft, not just the Minnesota Timberwolves, so there could be a flurry of moves in the minutes between each pick.