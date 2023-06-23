NBA Draft 2023- Dallas Mavericks are trading Davis Bertans and Cason Wallace at No. 10 to the OKC Thunder for the No.12 overall pick

Cason Wallace was a member of the Dallas Mavericks for roughly 10 minutes before he was traded to the OKC Thunder for the No. 12 pick. The Mavericks will also send veteran forward Davis Bertans for the Thunder’s choice, who turned out to be Dereck Lively II.

Dallas was reportedly enamored with Lively but the chance to do away with Bertans’ $32 million contract and still get the Duke center was better. OKC also improved its backcourt with the potential pairing of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Wallace wreaking havoc on both ends of the floor.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport Mavs have traded Davis Bertans and No. 10 pick Cason Wallace to the Thunder for the No. 12 pick Mavs have traded Davis Bertans and No. 10 pick Cason Wallace to the Thunder for the No. 12 pick https://t.co/hC7Y384OoJ

“SGA,” who played for Kentucky, fell to 11th in the 2018 draft where he was picked by the LA Clippers. Five years later, Cason Wallace slid to 10th where he was nabbed by the Dallas Mavericks. Both are now teammates with the OKC Thunder

Cason Wallace has not been shy of his admiration for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. The rookie wears the Thunder superstar’s shoes in workouts and wants to follow in his footsteps.

Several scouts raved about Wallace’s defense. He is arguably the best perimeter defender in the draft. Some analysts see glimpses of Lu Dortz’s game in Wallace but with a much better offense.

Kevin O'Connor @KevinOConnorNBA OKC is so loaded. Everyone on this team can defend and handle the ball. Love the Cason Wallace pick. OKC is so loaded. Everyone on this team can defend and handle the ball. Love the Cason Wallace pick. https://t.co/Sou0CCe7Qz

The Dallas Mavericks, on the other hand, have reportedly long coveted Dereck Lively II. Duke’s former interior enforcer is what the Mavericks have been desperately wanting to acquire. Lively II averaged 5.2 points, 5.4 rebounds, 2.4 blocks and 1.1 assists in just 20.6 minutes per game.

Mavericks coach Kidd sees similarities between the rookies’ game to that of former big man Tyson Chandler. Dallas also let Christian Wood walk in free agency, which opens up a spot in the post for Lively II.

The Mavericks are hoping to re-sign Kyrie Irving. If they can return Irving alongside superstar Luka Doncic, the rookie’s presence will be even more crucial than before. The team’s defense dived following the trade for Irving.

Dereck Lively II will shore up Dallas’ defense and rebounding.

Cason Wallace and Dereck Lively II will get familiar with each other very soon

The Dallas Mavericks and the OKC Thunder are looking to get into the playoffs. They also meet each other in the regular season four times. It wouldn’t be long before Cason Wallace and Dereck Lively II would be familiar with each other.

Last year, both teams were neck deep in competition for a play-in spot. The Mavericks stunned the NBA by forcing Luka Doncic to sit out in the team’s final regular-season game. Had they won, they would have had the chance to enter the pre-playoff format. They also might have lost the chance to get Lively II.

Dallas lost and now has Dereck Lively II as their prize. The Mavericks will be looking to get back into the playoffs after reaching the Western Conference finals in 2022.

The OKC Thunder, meanwhile, lost in the play-in tournament. They will have Chet Holmgren, last year’s No. 2 pick, who didn’t play a game last season due to a foot injury.

OKC just added Cason Wallace to the roster. The Thunder are no longer viewed as underdogs. They are now treated as one of the best teams in the West.

